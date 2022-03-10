Last Updated:

Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP-Congress Lead On 15 Seats; MGP Scoops 5

Goa election results will be announced today. The state voted on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. Apart from the traditional rivals BJP and Congress, the state witnessed a multi-cornered contest with AAP and TMC also in the fray. Exit polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and the Congress-led alliance.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Goa Election Results 2022

Image: Republic World

pointer
10:11 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant takes lead in Sanquelim

Goa CM Pramod Sawant is leading by 140 votes from Sanquelim.

pointer
10:01 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa: Congress takes lead in 15 out of 40 seats

Goa -- 38/40

BJP-  15
Congress- 15
Independent-2
MGP-5

 

pointer
09:57 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP's Premendra Shet takes lead in Maem

After the second round, BJP Candidate Premendra Shet is leading in Maem by over 1,000 votes. 

pointer
09:50 IST, March 10th 2022
Cong's Digambar Kamat takes lead in Margao

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat is leading in Margao by 3,000 plus votes. Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat is contesting for the eighth time from the Margao Assembly seat. The BJP has fielded deputy Chief Minister Manohar Babu Ajgaonkar against him. 

pointer
09:50 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP takes lead in 13 seats

Goa 25/40

BJP-  13
Congress- 7
Independent-2
AAP- 1
MGP-2

 

pointer
09:43 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading in 8 out of 40 seats; Congress trailing at 2

Goa -- 14/40

BJP-  8 
Congress- 2
Independent-2
AAP- 1
MGP-1

pointer
09:30 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa Election Results: CM Pramod Sawant trailing in Sanquelim

As per early trends in Assembly Election Results 2022, Goa CM Pramod Sawant is trailing in Sanquelim by 400 votes. 

pointer
09:25 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa: BJP takes lead in Panaji, Aldona

As the counting progress, BJP is leading in Panaji, Aldona, and 2 other Assembly constituencies while Congress is leading in Dabolim and one other seat. 

 

pointer
09:20 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP's Babush Monserrate takes lead in Panaji

In Panaji, BJP's Babush Monserrate is leading with 1167 votes. While Utpal Parrikar's current vote count is 784 and Congress’s Elvis Gomes is 343.

pointer
09:13 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa: TMC opens account, leads on 2 seats

In Goa, TMC opens account as counting of votes progress.

 

 

pointer
09:13 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa Congress 'mulling' to shift winning candidates out of Goa

As the counting begins in Goa, Congress is considering shifting their winning candidates out of Goa. As per sources, they are likely to be shifted to Jaipur.  

pointer
09:05 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant takes lead in Sanquelim

Goa CM Pramod Sawant is leading in Sanquelim. This is one of the Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district in Goa. 

pointer
09:05 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP's Vishwajit Rane takes lead in Valpoi constituency

Early trends in Goa show BJP candidate and Health minister Vishwajit Rane is in the lead from the Valpoi constituency by 1300 votes while his wife, BJP’s Deviya Rane is leading from the Poriem constituency. 

pointer
08:58 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa Election Results: BJP-Congress engage in neck-to-neck fight

Early trends in Goa show BJP in the lead on 12 seats while Congress is leading on 15.

 

pointer
08:48 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa Election Results: Utpal Parrikar takes lead in Panaji

Independent candidate Utpal Parrikar is in the lead by 19 votes in Panaji (Postal Ballot). 

 

pointer
08:48 IST, March 10th 2022
"If I win, will take call considering interests of Goa", says ex-CM Laxmikant Parsekar

Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar said, "I was never with congress and BJP has cheated me so I am equidistant from both the parties and if I win then I will take a call considering the interest of Goa".

Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed confidence in winning from Mandrem, his old constituency.

pointer
08:34 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant reaches Counting Centre in Panaji

As the counting begins for 40 assembly seats in Goa, Pramod Sawant reached the counting centre in Panaji.

 

pointer
08:27 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa Election Results: BJP takes early lead in 8 assembly seats, Congress in 5

Early trends in Goa show BJP leading on 8 seats while Congress is on 5.

 

pointer
08:24 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant exudes confidence in BJP winning majority seats

Responding to Congress leaders seeking an appointment to meet Goa Governor, Pramod Sawant told ANI. "Let Congress meet the governor, we will win majority seats". 

pointer
08:14 IST, March 10th 2022
Counting of votes begins for Goa Assembly elections

Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJPaims to retain power for the third time, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate. 

Counting got underway at 8 am at Government Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji for 19 Assembly constituencies in North Goa and at Damodar College in Margao town for 21 seats in South Goa, an official said.

pointer
07:54 IST, March 10th 2022
Counting of votes to start at 8 am: Goa Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer of Goa, Kunal shared a tweet providing details of the vote counting and said, "The Counting for all 40 Assembly Constituencies in Goa will start at 8 am. It will start with postal ballots and at 8.30 am EVM counting will start. Fastest Trends/Results can be witnessed on Voter Helpline App or on http://results.eci.gov.in portal".

 

pointer
07:54 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Shree Datta Mandir in Sanquelim

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered prayers at the Shree Datta Mandir in his constituency, Sanquelim. 

 

pointer
07:44 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa: Congress seeks to meet Governor at 3 pm

Congress leaders have sought an appointment with the Governor for 3 pm today, say sources. However, there has been no appointment confirmed on the same.  

 

pointer
07:44 IST, March 10th 2022
All arrangements in place for counting of votes; counting to begin in next 40 min: South Goa Collector

South Goa Collector, Ruchika Katyal, provided details on arrangements made for the counting of votes. "Postal ballots will be taken to counting halls. Counting should begin in the next 40 minutes. Proper arrangements are made for counting", Ruchika Katyal said. 

pointer
07:32 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa: P Chidambaram wishes success to Congress & GFP ahead of counting

Congress senior member and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is currently in Goa wished success to all Congress and GFP candidates ahead of counting. 

According to the Republic-P Marq survey, the BJP is expected to secure 16- 20 seats, the Congress 9-13 seats, the AAP 4-8 seats while others are expected to win between 1 and 5 seats.

pointer
07:13 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant to perform puja at Panaji's BJP office ahead of counting

Ahead of vote counting, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade will perform Puja at the Panaji's BJP office. State BJP Secretary Satish Dhond is reported to be performing the Puja and Sawant will soon join the same.

pointer
07:03 IST, March 10th 2022
Goa set for counting of votes from 8 am

The counting of votes for the Goa assembly elections will begin at 8 am. 

 

pointer
07:01 IST, March 10th 2022
From Pramod Sawat to Utpal Parrikar: Key candidates to watch out in Goa

As the counting of votes in the Goa assembly elections will begin at 8 am today, a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly states. Some of the key candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of BJP, Congress leader Digambar Kamat, former CMs Churchill Alemao of TMC and BJP's Ravi Naik, independent candidate Laxmikant Parsekar, former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP), and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker. 

To form the government, any party of alliance needs at least 21 seats. Exit polls on Monday forecast a hung Assembly in Goa. Apart from the traditional rivals in the state, BJP, and Congress, the TMC and AAP are also trying their luck in the election.

 

pointer
06:25 IST, March 10th 2022
"It's natural for BJP & MGP to come together in Goa", says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed confidence in the saffron party retaining power in Goa. 

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "BJP will form government. We will take several people along with us despite the majority mark. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is an independent party. I think ideologically it's natural for MGP and BJP to come together".

pointer
06:08 IST, March 10th 2022
Pramod Sawant confident of BJP's victory in Goa; BJP candidates to reach party office after results

With all eyes on the results, the BJP has been projecting confidence in winning the Goa polls. "We organized a meeting for all BJP candidates, including BJP Goa pres Sadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, & BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, to discuss about tomorrow's result. They're called at party's HQ at 4pm after the win", Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Tags: Goa Elections 2022, Goa Election Results, Goa Elections
COMMENT