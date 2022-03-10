"If I win, will take call considering interests of Goa", says ex-CM Laxmikant Parsekar

Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar said, "I was never with congress and BJP has cheated me so I am equidistant from both the parties and if I win then I will take a call considering the interest of Goa".

Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed confidence in winning from Mandrem, his old constituency.