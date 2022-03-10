Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Goa CM Pramod Sawant is leading by 140 votes from Sanquelim.
Goa -- 38/40
BJP- 15
Congress- 15
Independent-2
MGP-5
After the second round, BJP Candidate Premendra Shet is leading in Maem by over 1,000 votes.
Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat is leading in Margao by 3,000 plus votes. Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat is contesting for the eighth time from the Margao Assembly seat. The BJP has fielded deputy Chief Minister Manohar Babu Ajgaonkar against him.
Goa 25/40
BJP- 13
Congress- 7
Independent-2
AAP- 1
MGP-2
Goa -- 14/40
BJP- 8
Congress- 2
Independent-2
AAP- 1
MGP-1
As per early trends in Assembly Election Results 2022, Goa CM Pramod Sawant is trailing in Sanquelim by 400 votes.
As the counting progress, BJP is leading in Panaji, Aldona, and 2 other Assembly constituencies while Congress is leading in Dabolim and one other seat.
In Panaji, BJP's Babush Monserrate is leading with 1167 votes. While Utpal Parrikar's current vote count is 784 and Congress’s Elvis Gomes is 343.
In Goa, TMC opens account as counting of votes progress.
As the counting begins in Goa, Congress is considering shifting their winning candidates out of Goa. As per sources, they are likely to be shifted to Jaipur.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant is leading in Sanquelim. This is one of the Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district in Goa.
Early trends in Goa show BJP candidate and Health minister Vishwajit Rane is in the lead from the Valpoi constituency by 1300 votes while his wife, BJP’s Deviya Rane is leading from the Poriem constituency.
Early trends in Goa show BJP in the lead on 12 seats while Congress is leading on 15.
Independent candidate Utpal Parrikar is in the lead by 19 votes in Panaji (Postal Ballot).
#March10WithArnab | Utpal Parrikar in the lead in Panaji as per early trends in Goa
Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar said, "I was never with congress and BJP has cheated me so I am equidistant from both the parties and if I win then I will take a call considering the interest of Goa".
Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed confidence in winning from Mandrem, his old constituency.
As the counting begins for 40 assembly seats in Goa, Pramod Sawant reached the counting centre in Panaji.
Early trends in Goa show BJP leading on 8 seats while Congress is on 5.
#March10WithArnab | Early trends in Goa show BJP leading on 8 seats while Congress is leading on 5.
Responding to Congress leaders seeking an appointment to meet Goa Governor, Pramod Sawant told ANI. "Let Congress meet the governor, we will win majority seats".
Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJPaims to retain power for the third time, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate.
Counting got underway at 8 am at Government Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji for 19 Assembly constituencies in North Goa and at Damodar College in Margao town for 21 seats in South Goa, an official said.
Chief Electoral Officer of Goa, Kunal shared a tweet providing details of the vote counting and said, "The Counting for all 40 Assembly Constituencies in Goa will start at 8 am. It will start with postal ballots and at 8.30 am EVM counting will start. Fastest Trends/Results can be witnessed on Voter Helpline App or on http://results.eci.gov.in portal".
The Counting for all 40 Assembly Constituencies in Goa will start at 8am. It will start with postal ballots and at 8.30am EVM counting will start.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered prayers at the Shree Datta Mandir in his constituency, Sanquelim.
Congress leaders have sought an appointment with the Governor for 3 pm today, say sources. However, there has been no appointment confirmed on the same.
#BREAKING on #March10WithArnab— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022
Congress leaders have sought an appointment with the Governor for 3 pm today, say sources.
South Goa Collector, Ruchika Katyal, provided details on arrangements made for the counting of votes. "Postal ballots will be taken to counting halls. Counting should begin in the next 40 minutes. Proper arrangements are made for counting", Ruchika Katyal said.
Congress senior member and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is currently in Goa wished success to all Congress and GFP candidates ahead of counting.
I am in Goa. Best wishes for success to all Congress + GFP candidates in Goa.
My love to all the people of Goa.
According to the Republic-P Marq survey, the BJP is expected to secure 16- 20 seats, the Congress 9-13 seats, the AAP 4-8 seats while others are expected to win between 1 and 5 seats.
Ahead of vote counting, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade will perform Puja at the Panaji's BJP office. State BJP Secretary Satish Dhond is reported to be performing the Puja and Sawant will soon join the same.
The counting of votes for the Goa assembly elections will begin at 8 am.
Goa set for counting of votes from 8 am; Visuals from Altinho, Panaji
As the counting of votes in the Goa assembly elections will begin at 8 am today, a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly states. Some of the key candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of BJP, Congress leader Digambar Kamat, former CMs Churchill Alemao of TMC and BJP's Ravi Naik, independent candidate Laxmikant Parsekar, former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP), and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.
To form the government, any party of alliance needs at least 21 seats. Exit polls on Monday forecast a hung Assembly in Goa. Apart from the traditional rivals in the state, BJP, and Congress, the TMC and AAP are also trying their luck in the election.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed confidence in the saffron party retaining power in Goa.
Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "BJP will form government. We will take several people along with us despite the majority mark. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is an independent party. I think ideologically it's natural for MGP and BJP to come together".
With all eyes on the results, the BJP has been projecting confidence in winning the Goa polls. "We organized a meeting for all BJP candidates, including BJP Goa pres Sadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, & BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, to discuss about tomorrow's result. They're called at party's HQ at 4pm after the win", Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI.