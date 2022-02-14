Uttarakhand, Goa Elections 2022: 'BJP Will Definitely Win 22+ Seats,' Says Goa CM Sawant

Quick links:
"I thank all the people of Goa from the bottom of my heart for the overwhelming response for today's election. I thank all the Karyakartas for the hard work in the election process," Pramod Sawatned tweeted.
He added, "I thank the @BJP4India @BJP4Goa leaders & Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for all the support and guidance for the #GoaElection2022. With blessings and support of the people, BJP will definitely win 22+ seats in 22."
I thank the @BJP4India @BJP4Goa leaders & Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for all the support and guidance for the #GoaElection2022.— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 14, 2022
With blessings and support of the people, BJP will definitely win 22+ seats in 22. #BJP4Goa
देव बरे करू. 2/2
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sawant claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member Assembly and said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms the next government in the coastal state.
After casting his vote at a booth in Sankhalim, Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him in the morning over the phone and conveyed his best wishes for the Assembly polls.
The prime minister called me over the phone at around 7 am to convey his best wishes to me and all BJP workers for the polling day, and gave his blessings, Sawant told PTI.
Over 62% polling was recorded in Uttarakhand where voting to 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts concluded peacefully on Monday, officials said.
The polling percentage in the 2017 assembly elections in the state was 65.56 per cent.
"Polling was held peacefully at the 11,697 polling booths across the state with 62.5 per cent of the electorate casting their votes till the close of polls," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Saujanya said at a press conference.
Polling came to an end at 6 pm.
Goa achieved 78.94% voting. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency at 89.64%. North Goa has registered a maximum turnout of 79% than South Goa at 78%. In today's polling 14 EVM's and 8 ballet were replaced: Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal
The polling has concluded for all 70 seats in Uttarakhand. According to Election Commission's Voter turnout application, 59.51% voter turnout has been recorded. At 68.37.64%, Haridwar has recorded the highest voter turnout for any constituency in the state so far. The final voter turnout is likely to be higher as data from some polling stations take time.
The polling has concluded for all 40 seats in Goa. According to Election Commission's Voter turnout application, 78.94% voter turnout has been recorded. The voting percentage in North Goa and South Goa stands at 79.84% and 78.15% respectively. At 89.64%, Sanquelim has recorded the highest voter turnout for any constituency in the state so far. The final voter turnout is likely to be higher as data from some polling stations take time.
Goa Chief Electoral Officer IAS Kunal said that the polling was successfully conducted for all 40 assembly seats in Goa./
Polling was conducted peacefully in 36,823 Polling Stations spread across 165 Assembly Constituencies today, in the states of Uttarakhand, Goa and for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission said.
The voter turnout reported by 5 pm is 75.29% In Goa, 59.37% In Uttarakhand and 60.44% In Uttar Pradesh.
Nearly 2.95 crore General Electors including over 5 lakh first-time electors, spread across 36,823 Polling Stations were registered to exercise their franchise across 165 ACs in the three states
Webcasting arrangements were put in place for all 1722 polling stations in Goa, 5828 Polling Stations in Uttarakhand and 11,448 polling stations for the second phase in Uttar Pradesh.
There were a total of 1,519 candidates contesting in this phase across Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh which included 158 women candidates.
The polling for assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand and Goa concluded on Monday at 6 pm. The results will be announced on March 10.
A 100-year-old woman was among the voters who turned up at Booth Number 47 in Kotdwar to exercise their franchise as Uttarakhand went to polls on Monday.
I am 100 years old. I have voted in all the elections since I attained the age of voting. I like to vote, Vishweshwari Devi Naudiyal told reporters even as she stretched her voting finger to show the indelible ink mark.
Clad in a yellow saree, Naudiyal walked about 200 metres from her house to the polling booth with some help from her great-grandchildren.
We advised her not to venture out if she was not too keen. But she insisted otherwise, one of her great-grandsons said.
A similar incident was witnessed at Kapkot in Bageshwar district where 100-year-old Narayan Singh Kapkot arrived at Booth Number 46 to cast his vote.
The sub divisional magistrate of Kapkot honoured Narayan with a shawl.
Over 59% polling was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in Uttarakhand where voting is underway in 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts. According to EC's voter turnout application, 59.37% voter turnout has been reported.
As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Goa election was 75.29% as of 5 pm. The voting percentage in North Goa and South Goa stands at 75.33% and 75.26% respectively. At 88.07%, Sanquelim has recorded the highest voter turnout for any constituency in the state so far.
Over 49 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm on Monday in Uttarakhand where voting is underway in 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts, officials said here.
Long queues of voters were seen outside booths as polling began at 8 am amid strict adherence to Covid protocols. People were allowed to cast their votes only after wearing gloves.
Till 3 pm, 49.24 per cent polling was recorded in the state, Election Commission officials here said.
Miffed over a road not being constructed, two villages in the Kedarnath constituency boycotted the polls, prompting the Rudraprayag district administration to make last-ditch efforts to persuade them to exercise their franchise. However, they have refused to budge so far.
Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya inspected the model polling booths in Nehru Colony and Hathi Barkala in Dehradun to see if Covid protocols were being followed by voters and officials.
The weather has been good across the state and enthusiasm is being witnessed among voters, she said.
Faulty EVMs at certain polling stations were immediately replaced, Saujanya said.
The polling will go on till 6 pm.
Uttarkashi district recorded the highest turnout till 3 pm with 56.23 per cent polling followed by Udham Singh Nagar district which recorded a voter turnout of 53.30 per cent by 3 pm. Haridwar recorded a turnout of 54.40 per cent.
The voter turnout in Almora till 3 pm was 43.17 per cent, 46.64 per cent in Bageshwar, 45.56 per cent in Dehradun,48.11 per cent in Chamoli, 47.63 per cent in Champawat, 52.36 per cent in Nainital, 43.94 per cent in Pauri Garhwal, 45.50 per cent in Pithoragarh, 50.23 per cent in Rudraprayag and 44.74 per cent in Tehri district,officials said
Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, Yoga guru Ramdev, and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Brahmachari were among the first to cast their votes.
Dhami cast his vote in Khatima, Trivendra and Nishank in Dehradun, Kothiyal in Uttarkashi and Ramdev at a polling booth in Kankhal in Haridwar.
Talking to reporters after casting his vote Ramdev appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their right to franchise.
He also asked them to rise above caste, creed and religious considerations to vote for a strong nation and its interests.
On the ongoing hijab controversy, Ramdev said Asaduddin Owaisi was living in the 18th century.
"These are minor things when compared to national interest which is paramount. People should reject political, intellectual and religious terrorism and vote for the country," he said.
This is the fifth assembly polls being held in the politically volatile hill state since its creation in 2000.
A public holiday was declared by the administration for the single-day polling in the state.
The ruling BJP is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed at the hands of the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls.
The AAP, which has also thrown its hat in the ring, has declared Kothiyal as its chief ministerial candidate.
A total of 81,72173 voters in the state are eligible to decide the fate of 632 candidates in the fray, including 152 independents, in these elections.
As many as 11,697 polling booths spread over 8,624 locations have been set up.
For the first time, 101 all-women 'Sakhi' polling booths run by women have been set up in the state to encourage participation of women in the polling process, Saujanya said.
Similarly, six polling booths manned by differently abled persons have also been set up, she said.
Prominent candidates whose fate is to be decided in these polls include chief minister Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.
Noted faces from the Congress in the fray include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, Godiyal and Pritam Singh.
In Uttarakhand, the highest voter turnout has been reported in Uttarkashi district (56.23%), followed by Haridwar (54.40%) and Udham Singh Nagar (53.30%)
As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Uttarakhand election was 49.24% as of 3 pm.
As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Goa election was 60.18% as of 3 pm. North Goa reported 60.02% voter turnout, while South Goa reported 60.32% turnout.
Until 1 pm, 35.21% of the eligible voters in Uttarakhand cast their vote, the ECI revealed.
District-wise voter turnout:
Almora - 30.37%
Bageshwar - 32.35%
Chamoli- 33.82%
Champawat- 34.66%
Dehradun- 34.45%
Haridwar- 38.83%
Nainital- 37.41%
Pauri Garhwal - 31.59%
Pithoragarh - 29.68%
Rudraprayag - 34.82%
Tehri Garhwal- 32.59%
Udham Singh Nagar- 37.17%
Uttarkashi- 40.12%
As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Goa election was 44.62% as of 1 pm. At 54%, Sanquelim has recorded the highest voter turnout for any constituency in the state so far. Here is the Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout data:
Speaking to the media, AAP's CM face Amit Palekar affirmed that people are voting for change in Goa. He opined, "People want change and today people are voting for change. First Congress looted, then BJP looted, then those elected from Congress went to BJP and looted together, both these parties are scared."
लोग बदलाव चाहते हैं और आज लोग बदलाव के लिए वोट कर रहे हैं। पहले कांग्रेस ने लूटा, फिर बीजेपी ने लूटा, फिर कांग्रेस से चुनकर आए बीजेपी में चले गए और साथ में लूटा, ये दोनों पार्टियां डरी हुई हैं: अमित पालेकर, गोवा में AAP के मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार #GoaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/QrBkOxtAUW— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 14, 2022
Until 11 am, 18.97% of the eligible voters in Uttarakhand cast their vote, the ECI revealed.
District-wise voter turnout:
Almora - 15.04%
Bageshwar - 16.60%
Chamoli- 17.58%
Champawat- 17.88%
Dehradun- 18.80%
Haridwar- 22.41%
Nainital- 20:63%
Pauri Garhwal - 16.46%
Pithoragarh - 14.96%
Rudraprayag - 19.39%
Tehri Garhwal- 16.61%
Udham Singh Nagar- 20.54%
Uttarkashi- 16.79%
As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the Goa election was 26.63% as of 11 am. The voting percentage in North Goa and South Goa stands at 26.26% and 26.95% respectively. At 33%, Sanquelim has recorded the highest voter turnout for any constituency in the state so far.
Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd.) said, "I'd like to appeal to everyone to use their voting rights; voting turnout should be 100%. The elections are being held in a proper, unbiased manner."
I'd like to appeal to everyone to use their voting rights; voting turnout should be 100%. The elections are being held in a proper, unbiased manner: Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), after casting his vote for #UttarakhandElection2022 pic.twitter.com/X1nGKMOnRl— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj cast his vote for the Uttarakhand Election in the Chaubattakhal assembly constituency.
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj casts his vote for #UttarakhandElections2022 in Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, Pauri Garhwal pic.twitter.com/J0WnUyNbzc— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Goa CM Pramod Sawant cast his vote in Kothambi. He told the media, "Congress leader Michael Lobo and Utpal Parrikar both will not win the election. Definitely, the BJP government is being formed. We will not need to talk with anyone to form the government. We will get a full majority government."
Goa CM Pramod Sawant casts his vote in Kothambi #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/6m1qTcJmdn— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
5.15% of the eligible voters in Uttarakhand cast their vote until 9 am, the ECI revealed.
District-wise voter turnout:
Almora - 4.19%
Bageshwar - 2.31%
Chamoli- 3.49%
Champawat- 4.51%
Dehradun- 5.55%
Haridwar- 6.36%
Nainital- 5:50%
Pauri Garhwal - 2.51%
Pithoragarh - 4.55%
Rudraprayag - 5.41%
Tehri Garhwal- 4.36%
Udham Singh Nagar- 6.64%
Uttarkashi- 2.68%
As per the Election Commission, the voter turnout for the Goa election was 11.04% as of 9 am. Here are the district-wise turnout figures:
North Goa: 11.17%
South Goa: 10.93%
"Law and order is very peaceful. Forces are deployed everywhere as per plan. All polling parties had reached safely last night itself. Weather forecast for today is fine, so I hope it'll be peaceful," Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Soujanya told the media.
Speaking to the media, Dehradun Sector Magistrate Jagdamba Prasad said, "We're present on booth nos. 141, 142, 143, 144. All teams deployed, EVMs are up and running. Arrangements have been done, as per ECI's guidelines, agents of different political parties have also verified."
Uttarakhand CM and BJP candidate from Khatima, Pushkar Singh Dhami cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. His mother and wife also cast their votes.
The Uttarakhand CM said, "All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats."
Uttarakhand CM and BJP candidate from Khatima, Pushkar Singh Dhami casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency, for #UttarakhandElections2022— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
His mother and wife also cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/aR2aRU8VsV
TMC poll candidate Sandeep Vazarkar's election agent Sandesh Mandrekar complained against malpractice and interference inside the polling station. The complaint pertained to Booth Number 8 and 10 in the Porvorim constituency.
Here is the letter addressed to the Presiding officer: