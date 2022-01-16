Shiv Sena, NCP To Contest Goa Elections Together; Cong Stays Out Over Seat-sharing Issues

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the Goa Assembly elections together, Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut revealed on Sunday. However, Sanjay Raut informed that the Shiv Sena and NCP's Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Congress will not ally with them for the elections in the coastal state for now. Raut stated that owing to seat-sharing issues, the grand old party will not ally with them.

However, it is pertinent to mention that Congress has already sealed an alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP). Meanwhile, Raut also informed that Sena leaders will visit Goa on January 18 and 19 and release the first list of candidates for the polls. The Shiv Sena has planned to field 'common people' as candidates.

"The NCP and Shiv Sena are in alliance in Maharashtra and even Congress is with us here. However, in Goa they might have some issues related to seat-sharing. Our talks were going on but it couldn't happen. Even the NCP was in talks with the Congress. But this does not mean that we cannot contest the polls," said Sanjay Raut. "Goa politics is decided by 10-12 people who change their parties often. There's an understanding between them. So we want the people of Goa to choose leaders who are common citizens. We will field candidates who are common citizens. The same way Balasaheb Thackeray did in Maharashtra. He made common people MLAs, MPs and Ministers. If Goa's political character needs to be changed, then common people should be elected," said Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut takes a dig at TMC & AAP; slams Arvind Kejriwal for door-to-door campaigning

The Shiv Sena leader also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to reporters, Raut said that the TMC and AAP already feel that they have formed a government in Goa. Further scoffing at the two parties, Sanjay Raut said that "they just need to take an oath". He further attacked Arvind Kejriwal conducting door-to-door campaigning amid rising COVID-19 cases.

"TMC and AAO feel that they have already formed a government in Goa. Now all they need to do is take an oath," said Sanjay Raut "Arvind Kejriwal was conducting door-to-door campaigning. COVID-19 cases are rising in Delhi and he's going door-to-door. He should convey his messages but not campaign amid the situation in Delhi. Its a good thing to campaign for your party but the fact is that his people need him the most," said Sanjay Raut

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the chief minister.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeofUT