  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Gondia Assembly Election 2024: Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, Gondia Election Results | LIVE UPDATES

Published 08:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

Gondia Assembly Election 2024: Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, Gondia Election Results | LIVE UPDATES

Counting of votes for the constituencies in Gondia district, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, begins at 8:00 AM Today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gondiya Assembly Election 2024
Gondiya Assembly Election 2024: LIVE UPDATES | Image: Republic
Gondia Assembly 2024: Counting of votes for assembly election results in Maharashtra's Gondiya begins at 8 am.

Candidates in the Gondiya  Constituency Election

As the first set of result trends are awaited from the Gondiya  constituency, here's a look at the candidates contesting in this election. In the 2019 elections, Vinod Agrawal (IND) won the seat.

Arjuni Morgaon Election Result: Live Updates  

Counting of votes for assembly election results begins at 8 am

Tirora Election Result: Live Updates

Counting of votes for assembly election results begins at 8 am

Gondiya  Election Result: Live Updates

Counting of votes for assembly election results begins at 8 am

List of Key Candidates:

Gondiya Vinod Agrawal (BJP)

Gondiya Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal (INC)

Gondiya Narendra Suhagan Meshram (BSP)

Gondiya Suresh Ramankumar Chaudhary (MNS)

Gondiya Rajeshkumar Hanvatlal Doye (RTRP)

Gondiya Satish Sadaram Bansod (VANBB)

Gondiya Arun Nagorao Gajbhiye (Independent)

Gondiya Omprakash Somaji Rahangdale (Independent)

Gondiya Govind Ramdas Tidke (Independent)

Gondiya Chandrashekhar (Balu) Lichade (Independent)

Gondiya Durgesh Bisen (Independent)

Gondiya Nageshwar Rajesh Dubey (Independent)

Gondiya Suresh Daduji Tembhare (Independent)

Dr. Badole Vinod Kashiramji (Independent)

Gondiya Santosh Baliram Laxane (Independent)

Stay tunned for latest updates on Gondiya assembly election results.

