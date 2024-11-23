Gondia Assembly Election 2024: Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, Gondia Election Results | LIVE UPDATES

Gondia Assembly 2024: Counting of votes for assembly election results in Maharashtra's Gondiya begins at 8 am.

Candidates in the Gondiya Constituency Election

As the first set of result trends are awaited from the Gondiya constituency, here's a look at the candidates contesting in this election. In the 2019 elections, Vinod Agrawal (IND) won the seat.

Counting of votes for assembly election results begins at 8 am

Gondiya Election Result: Live Updates

List of Key Candidates:

Gondiya Vinod Agrawal (BJP)

Gondiya Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal (INC)

Gondiya Narendra Suhagan Meshram (BSP)

Gondiya Suresh Ramankumar Chaudhary (MNS)

Gondiya Rajeshkumar Hanvatlal Doye (RTRP)

Gondiya Satish Sadaram Bansod (VANBB)

Gondiya Arun Nagorao Gajbhiye (Independent)

Gondiya Omprakash Somaji Rahangdale (Independent)

Gondiya Govind Ramdas Tidke (Independent)

Gondiya Chandrashekhar (Balu) Lichade (Independent)

Gondiya Durgesh Bisen (Independent)

Gondiya Nageshwar Rajesh Dubey (Independent)

Gondiya Suresh Daduji Tembhare (Independent)

Dr. Badole Vinod Kashiramji (Independent)

Gondiya Santosh Baliram Laxane (Independent)