BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress Party, Says Can't Raise 'Anti-Sanatan' Slogans
Gourav Vallabh's resignation comes as a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
Gourav Vallabh | Image:PTI
New Delhi: In a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Gourav Vallabh announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, April 4.
“I am not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party,” said Gourav Vallabh.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:42 IST