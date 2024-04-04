BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress Party, Says Can't Raise 'Anti-Sanatan' Slogans

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Gourav Vallabh announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, April 4.

“I am not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party,” said Gourav Vallabh.

Advertisement

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh)

(This is a breaking copy)