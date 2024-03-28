×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Govinda's Political Comeback: 'Hero No. 1' Likely To Join Shinde Sena, May Contest From Mumbai

Govinda had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai last week.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Bollywood actor Govinda
Bollywood actor Govinda | Image:govinda_herono1/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: Actor Govinda is likely to make a political comeback after over a decade he resigned from the Congress party, said sources on Thursday, March 28. 

Back-to-back meeting between Govinda and leaders of Shinde faction of Shiv Sena indicate that Govinda may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a Sena ticket. 

Last evening, Shinde Sena's Spokesperson Krishna Hegde met Govinda at his residence. Last week, Govinda had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. 

 

If he joins the Shinde Sena, this would be Govinda's second stint in politics. Earlier, fighting on a Congress ticket, Govinda had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

The Congress had picked up Govinda to defeat Ram Naik, who was gradually converting Mumbai North into a BJP's bastion despite reluctance from the regional leadership. However, the actor quit the Congress. 

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

