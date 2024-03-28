Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
Govinda's Political Comeback: 'Hero No. 1' Likely To Join Shinde Sena, May Contest From Mumbai
Govinda had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai last week.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: Actor Govinda is likely to make a political comeback after over a decade he resigned from the Congress party, said sources on Thursday, March 28.
Back-to-back meeting between Govinda and leaders of Shinde faction of Shiv Sena indicate that Govinda may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a Sena ticket.
Advertisement
Last evening, Shinde Sena's Spokesperson Krishna Hegde met Govinda at his residence. Last week, Govinda had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
If he joins the Shinde Sena, this would be Govinda's second stint in politics. Earlier, fighting on a Congress ticket, Govinda had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.
Advertisement
The Congress had picked up Govinda to defeat Ram Naik, who was gradually converting Mumbai North into a BJP's bastion despite reluctance from the regional leadership. However, the actor quit the Congress.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:18 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.