Mumbai: Actor Govinda is likely to make a political comeback after over a decade he resigned from the Congress party, said sources on Thursday, March 28.

Back-to-back meeting between Govinda and leaders of Shinde faction of Shiv Sena indicate that Govinda may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a Sena ticket.

#BREAKING | Former Congress MP and Bollywood Actor Govinda likely to join Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, might be fielded Mumbai North West



Tune in for updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#BREAKING #Govinda #LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/M4MIbaJ5FO — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2024

Last evening, Shinde Sena's Spokesperson Krishna Hegde met Govinda at his residence. Last week, Govinda had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

With one of Indian Cinemas finest actors Hero no 1 Govinda at his residence this evening @GroupGovinda pic.twitter.com/D4RvLWe1Ah — Krishna Hegde (@KrishnaHegde_SS) March 27, 2024

If he joins the Shinde Sena, this would be Govinda's second stint in politics. Earlier, fighting on a Congress ticket, Govinda had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

The Congress had picked up Govinda to defeat Ram Naik, who was gradually converting Mumbai North into a BJP's bastion despite reluctance from the regional leadership. However, the actor quit the Congress.