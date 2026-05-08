Growing Cracks in TMC: Ex-Ministers & Top Leaders Openly Rebel Post Poll Disaster

Kolkata: In the aftermath of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) devastating defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where the BJP swept to power with a massive majority, ending the party’s 15-year reign, deep fissures have emerged within the once-dominant regional outfit. Several prominent faces, including former ministers and senior functionaries, have openly criticised the leadership, pointing to organisational arrogance, high-handedness, ticket distribution controversies, and a disconnect from the grassroots.

The public dissent marks a sharp departure from the tightly controlled narrative that defined Mamata Banerjee’s TMC for over a decade. What began as murmurs of discontent has now snowballed into open rebellion, raising questions about the party’s future cohesion in opposition.

Key Voices of Dissent

Filmmaker-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty, the former Barrackpore MLA, announced his exit from politics altogether. In a social media post, he described his five-year stint as an MLA as a chapter that has now closed, signaling a complete break.

Popular actor and MP Dev struck a conciliatory yet pointed note by congratulating the BJP on its victory and urging the new government to protect artistic freedom in the Bengali film industry. He called for an end to “bans and divisions,” implicitly critiquing the alleged interference and factionalism under the previous regime.

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Rabindranath Ghosh, a senior TMC functionary from Cooch Behar and former minister who was denied a ticket, was more direct. He alleged that the party had split into two factions, one led by Mamata Banerjee (“Didi”) and the other by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, with the latter exerting undue pressure that limited Mamata’s independent decision-making.

Manoj Tiwary, the former cricketer and Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, launched a blistering attack after being denied a ticket. He accused senior leaders, including Aroop Biswas, of obstructing development projects and highlighted issues of corruption and lack of internal democracy. Tiwary has since quit the party.

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Other voices include Riju Dutta, Bikash Roy Chowdhury, and Sujoy Chakraborty, who have echoed concerns over governance failures, ticket distribution influenced by external consultancies like I-PAC, and a top-down approach that alienated local leaders and workers.

Underlying Issues Fueling the Unrest

Leaders have repeatedly cited several factors for the rout:

1. Ticket distribution controversies and alleged favoritism.

2. Centralisation of power around a small coterie, sidelining mid-level leadership.

3. Corruption allegations and demands for “cuts” that demoralised genuine workers.

4. Grassroots disconnect and failure to address local issues amid anti-incumbency.

Many feel the party’s once-vaunted organisational machinery crumbled under its own weight, with loyalty trumping merit and performance.

Challenges Ahead for TMC

TMC spokespersons have sought to downplay the rebellion as individual reactions, but the scale and seniority of the voices involved suggest a deeper crisis. With Mamata Banerjee refusing to resign immediately and framing the verdict as a “conspiracy,” the party now faces the dual challenge of managing internal revolt while rebuilding from the opposition benches.

Political observers warn that without swift course correction, including genuine introspection and power-sharing, the trickle of dissent could turn into a flood of defections. For a party that rose on the promise of “Poriborton” (change), the biggest challenge now may be managing change within its own ranks.