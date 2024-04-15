'Head of Tukde-Tukde Gang': BJP Slams Congress For Fielding Kanhaiya From North East Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday, April 15, slammed the grand old Congress party for fielding former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has fielded National Students Union of India (NSUI) in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections against two-time sitting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Congress party has fielded a candidate who doesn't respect the country and the Indian forces. "People leading the 'tukde tukde' gang, who cannot respect the country and the Army, how responsible can they be towards Delhi and the people of Delhi," said BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

“Those who have come on a 40-day tour, in this election, will definitely see the work worth Rs 14,600 crores that has been done in our area. They will see how the metro, a central school, a railway station, a passport office, a bridge like Signature Bridge is brought to the area for the first time,” the BJP leader added.

Kanhaiya vs Manoj Tiwari in Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar will be contesting against the BJP's two-time MP from the North East Delhi constituency and Bhojpuri singer actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. A well known Purvanchali face of BJP in Delhi, Tiwari was born and brought up in Bihar.

Manoj Tiwari enjoys an impeccable track record in North East Delhi- from where he is contesting for the third time in a row. Manoj Tiwari is the former president of BJP's Delhi unit. He won the North East Delhi seat in 2019, defeating former Delhi chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit by a huge margin.

He fought his first Lok Sabha election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur against present Uttar Present Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2009.