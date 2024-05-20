Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with news agency PTI asserted that he has never uttered a word against the minorities of India, adding that the ruling BJP government has “not just today but never” acted against them. However, the Prime Minister further clarified his stand that he will not accept anyone as "special citizens."

In the candid conversation, when asked what he has to say about the apprehension among minorities because of his statements, the PM replied, "I have not spoken a word against minorities. I am only talking against the vote bank politics of Congress. Congress is working against the Constitution, that’s what I have been saying."

When asked again if he had never meant to target minorities in his election speeches, to which the PM replied, "BJP has never been against minorities. Not just today but never."

The comments were made amid an outcry from the opposition alleging that PM Modi's election speeches are communally divisive and polarising. However, defending himself, PM said that its Congress which has constantly violated the secular spirit of the Constitution, and his campaign speeches are aimed at exposing the opposition parties’ bid to appease minorities with vote bank politics.

He added that the makers of India’s Constitution, including B R Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, had decided there would be no reservations based on religion.

"Now you are turning away from that. It is my responsibility to expose them. At that time there were no members of my party in the Constituent Assembly. It was an assembly of eminent people from across the country."

Further launching a scathing attack on Congress, the PM said, "I follow the path of satisfaction. (Woh log tushtikaran ke raastey pe chaltey hain, main santushtikaran ke raastey pe chalta hoon). Their politics is that of appeasement. My politics is that of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’. We believe in ‘sarva dharma sambhav’. We want to take everyone along with us. We are not ready to accept anyone as special citizens but consider everyone equal."

In the interview ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, when asked if he believes that the Congress will give away the Hindus’ wealth to Muslims, or if it was just a campaign pitch.

“It is not the question of me thinking that way. To campaign without any logic is a sin. I have never committed such a sin nor will I want to. Such an illogical campaign has been done by them (the opposition)," the PM said.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that the day the Congress manifesto came out he had said it had the imprint of the Muslim League. "Congress party should have rebutted me the same day and should have said ‘Modi ji this is not correct'.” But because they remained silent “it seemed to me that I will have to gradually educate the people of India," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)