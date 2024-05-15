Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the INDI alliance over their "Pakistan prem" and said the ones praising Pakistan from India should go there with begging bowls. "Those who are singing for Pakistan, ask them if they love Pakistan this much then why they are a burden on this country, go there and beg. INDI alliance leaders are threatening and saying Pakistan has atom bombs. If Pakistan has atom bombs, do we have atom bombs to keep in the fridge?", Yogi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"During Samajwadi Party's rule, poor people used die of hunger. Now, 80 crore people are being benefitted by free ration. Pakistan's population is only 23 to 24 crore. PM Modi has uplifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years. This is more than Pakistan's population. Look at Pakistan's situation every day. People are fighting over 1 kg of wheat," Yogi further added.

BJP Targets Mani Shankar Aiyar and Farooq Abdullah Over “Pakistan Prem”

Yogi's remarks were directed at senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and NC supremo Farooq Abdullah. While Abdullah said that Pakistan was not wearing bangles and could hurt India with their atom bombs, Aiyar had said that India should respect Pakistan as they possess atom bombs.

Both Aiyar and Abdullah have come under fire from top BJP leadership, including PM Modi. Hitting out at Abdullah, PM Modi replied, saying, "If Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear bangles." On the other hand, Aiyar, in an old video, is heard saying, “India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb. If we don’t give them respect, they will think of using an atomic bomb against India,” he said.

