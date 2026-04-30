'Impossible To Believe': Calcutta High Court Rejects TMC Plea Challenging Deployment Of Central Staff For Bengal Vote Counting

Kolkata: In a major setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Calcutta High Court on Thursday turned down the party’s petition challenging the Chief Electoral Officer’s decision to appoint only central government employees as vote-counting supervisors for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The HC's ruling came as another jolt to Mamata Banerjee's party amid heightened political tension in the state following the conclusion of polling.

While hearing the matter, Justice Krishna Rao rejected the TMC’s core contention that central government staff would be vulnerable to influence from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently holds power at the Centre. The Bench found no merit in the argument that the administrative origin of the counting personnel could compromise the neutrality of the process.

The Court’s order reinforced the Election Commission of India’s authority over important aspects of the counting process, just as parties prepare for the final phase of the 2026 electoral exercise in West Bengal.

Court's Observation Over Presence Of Multiple Stakeholders

Addressing the TMC’s apprehensions directly, Justice Rao observed that the counting rooms would not be manned solely by the supervisor and assistants. The Bench noted that micro observers, counting agents nominated by the contesting candidates, and other counting personnel would also be present throughout the exercise.

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“Thus, it is impossible to believe the allegation made by the petitioner,” the Court stated, explaining the multi-layered oversight built into the counting framework. The observation sought to allay fears of unilateral handling of ballots, pointing out that party representatives themselves form part of the checks and balances inside the counting halls.

The Court appeared unconvinced that the mere employment status of the supervisors could translate into bias, given the presence of rival party agents and independent observers tasked with monitoring every stage.

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Bench Affirms ECI’s Prerogative For Appointment

The judgment also dealt with the broader question of administrative discretion. Justice Rao held that it is entirely within the Election Commission of India’s remit to decide whether counting supervisors and assistants should be drawn from the State government or the Central government.

“This Court does not find any illegality for appointing a counting supervisor and counting assistant from the Central Government/Central PSU employee instead of State Government employee,” the Bench recorded. The ruling effectively draws a line under the dispute, clarifying that the ECI’s choice of personnel cannot be challenged on grounds of apprehended partisanship alone.