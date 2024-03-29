×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

In a Major Blow to Congress in Chhindwara, MLA Kamlesh Shah Joins BJP

Three-term Congress MLA from Amarwara Kamlesh Shah, on Friday, joined the BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
In a Major Blow to Congress in Chhindwara, MLA Kamlesh Shah Joins BJP
In a Major Blow to Congress in Chhindwara, MLA Kamlesh Shah Joins BJP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chhindwara: In a major setback to the Congress in former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's stronghold in Chhindwara at Madhya Pradesh, its party MLA from Amarwara Kamlesh Shah, on Friday, joined the BJP.  Shah was welcomed into the BJP by the party's national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma. Shah joined the BJP along with his wife, Harrai Nagar Palika chairperson Madhvi Shah, and sister, district panchayat member Kesar Netam.
Shah and his family members joined the saffron outfit as they were impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental works, a BJP leader said. The state BJP's Lok Sabha poll in-charge Mahendra Singh, joint in-charge Satish Upadhyaya and senior minister Kailash Vijaywargiya, among others, were present on the occasion. Shah won from Amarwara in 2013, 2018 and 2023 assembly polls on a Congress ticket. Nakul Nath, the lone Congress winner in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, has filed his nomination papers from Chhindwara, which his father Kamal Nath has represented for nine terms in Parliament. Kamal Nath is currently the MLA from the Chhindwara assembly seat. 

 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

