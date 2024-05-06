Advertisement

Hyderabad: In view of the Lok Sabha elections and the by-election on the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency on May 13, and the declaration of results on June 4, the Telangana government has declared paid holidays for the government employees on both the days. A notification has been issued by the chief secretary of the state in this regard announcing the holidays.

Telangana’s Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari on Monday issued orders to all the district Collectors and District Election Officers in the state instructing them to declare the paid holidays on May 13 and June 4.

Advertisement

By-election is being held after the BRS legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment died in accident

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana is scheduled to take place on May 13, 2024 to elect 17 members of 18th Lok Sabha. Apart from the polls for the general elections, Hyderabad is also gearing up for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency by polls with three candidates vying for victory.

Advertisement

The Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency is one of the 15 constituencies of Hyderabad and is part of Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BRS legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nanditha, in a road crash on February 23.

Advertisement

Nanditha had become the MLA after being given a ticket in place of her father G Sayanna, former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, who died due to illness in February 2023.

