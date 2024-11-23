Indapur Election Results 2024: Dattatraya Bharane (NCP) Takes Lead Over BJP's Harshvardhan Patil

Indapur Election Results 2024: Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane (NCP) Leads BJP's Harshvardhan Patil at 11:30 PM

The Indapur Assembly constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election is witnessing live updates. The current status, as reflected in the headline, is based on updates from News18 reporters stationed at every counting center.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane of the NCP emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil by a margin of 2,859 votes, which accounted for 1.22% of the total votes cast. NCP secured a vote share of 49.23% in that election.

List of Contesting Candidates:

A total of 24 candidates were in the fray for the Indapur Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election: Aakash Bhau Pawar (Swarajya Nirman Sena), Adv Girish Madan Patil (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi), Adv Pandurang Sambhaji Rayate (Independent), Adv Sanjay Bapu Chandanshive (Independent), Amol Anil Randhavan (Independent), Amol Anna Atole (Independent), Amol Shivaji Devakate (Maharashtra Navnirman sena), Anirudhha Rajendra Madane (Independent), Anup Ashok Atole (Independent), Bhagwan Bapu Khartode (Independent), Bhimrao Jagannath Shinde (Independent), Dattatray Sonba Bharane (Independent), Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane (Nationalist Congress Party), Hanumant Kondiba Mallav (Bhartiya Jan Samrat Party), Harshvardhan Gopalrao Patil (Independent), Harshvardhan Shahajirao Patil (Nationalist Congress Party ? Sharadchandra Pawar), Javed Bashir Shaikh (Independent), Kisan Narayan Sangave (Independent), Mane Pravin Dasharath (Independent), Sambhaji Madhukar Chavan (Independent), Shripati Mahadev Chavan (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sudhir Alias Yuvraj (Mama) Arjun Pol (Independent), Tanaji Uttam Shingade (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Vikas Bhimrao Gaikwad (Independent).