Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to Start Campaign From Meerut Today | LIVE
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from all the political development across the county. Stay tuned!
Swami Prasad Maurya's party will contest elections alone. Names of 2 candidates have been announced. Maurya announced to contest elections from Kushinagar himself. Meanwhile, SN Chauhan has been fielded from Deoria.
9: 36 IST, March 31st 2024
Congress Wwrkers organised a blindfold protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
9: 31 IST, March 31st 2024
Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in central Delhi ahead of a rally by INDIA bloc leaders at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, officials said. The Delhi Police has allowed the rally with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons. Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, are expected to attend the rally.
9: 30 IST, March 31st 2024
BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa is out of power and electoral politics for sure, but his clout in the party's affairs in Karnataka remains undiminished as its central leadership seems to be once again falling back on this seasoned oarsman to deliver in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Whether it is selection of candidates or quelling dissidence in multiple constituencies, the party's 81-year-old central election committee member is seen to be "man-of-the-season." Stakes are indeed high for the BJP Parliamentary Board member as he will have to ensure that his son B Y Vijayendra consolidates his position as the party's state President and silence critics who have questioned his selection for the post ignoring the claims of experienced hands.
8: 55 IST, March 31st 2024
Former Union minister Sharad Pawar has said the country's Constitution needs to be safeguarded in order to ensure peace and brotherhood. Speaking at an Iftar gathering here on Saturday, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief said some people from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have routinely spoken about making changes in the Constitution. "Such comments are worrisome. If there is peace, there is no need to worry unlike in countries in the neighbourhood where governments destroyed democracy to favour an individual. Such a situation should never befall our nation," Pawar said.
8: 52 IST, March 31st 2024
Members of opposition INDI bloc will convene at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for what is being called the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally. The event is being seen as the Opposition's show of both its strength and unity, in the backdrop of the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the liquor policy case.
8: 51 IST, March 31st 2024
The Congress has announced that it will release its manifesto on April 5 and took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the "last moment". The BJP on Saturday announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress released its 'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantees' on March 16 and its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country will begin on April 3.
7: 15 IST, March 31st 2024
Altogether 147 candidates are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim as five nominations have been withdrawn, an official said on Saturday. The assembly elections in the Himalayan state will be held on April 19. Chief Minister PS Tamang and five-term former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling are contesting the elections.
7: 14 IST, March 31st 2024
9: 59 IST, March 31st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign in Uttar Pradesh March 31 with a rally in the city of Meerut. Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the iconic TV show ‘Ramayan’, is the BJP's candidate from Meerut.
