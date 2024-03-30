Advertisement

New Delhi: The mega rally of the Opposition's INDI bloc scheduled for March 31 is not addressed at any one person, clarified Congress on Saturday, March 30. This comes amid Aam Aadmi Party's claim that the mega rally at Ramlila Maidan is being held to protest against the arrest of party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders. Upon being asked the focal-point of the Opposition's rally, Ramesh said that its not about one person, but to save the constitution and democracy in the country.

"It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDI coalition will be taking part in the rally," said the Congress leader. "The rally is not to protect one person but to protect the Constitution," he added.

“There are 4-5 issues over which this rally has been organised. There is Kejriwal ji, we should also not forget Hemant Soren and several other people who have been targeted. Tomorrow's rally should be seen from the perspective of democracy, not as a rally by one party. Jharkhand CM Champai Soren will be present at the rally tomorrow,” said Ramesh.

Ramesh said that a "strong message" will be sent out from the rally on Sunday to Lok Kalyan Marg (where the prime minister's residence is located) that the BJP-led government's “time is up”.

INDI's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan

Ramesh said the likes of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, NCP (SP) chief Shared Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Derek O'Brien, among others, will participate in the rally.

The Aam Aadmi Party has ramped up preparations for a ‘maha rally’ at the Ramlila Ground on March 31.

