Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Telangana Police filed a a closure report into the death case of Rohith Vemula, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was known to all that Vemula did not belong to the Dalit community, still the Congress party made noise around the case. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, while the latter was tracking his 4-state campaign trail.

Amit Shah mocked Congress party's campaign on Vemula as ‘vacuous’. He said, “Congress made all the noise, but no electoral payoff. It was known to all that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit. All sound and fury signifying nothing.”

Advertisement

Telangana Police recently filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of Rohith Vemula. Vemula was a student of the University of Hyderabad who died in 2016. The report claimed that he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

The police also gave a clean chit to the accused in the case, citing a lack of evidence. The then UoH vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile, former BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya, former BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao, along with some ABVP leaders, were among the accused in the case.

Advertisement

Supporting the nationwide protest for Rohith's that emerged in the form of the 'Justice for Vemula' campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Rohith his 'hero' and said that he 'remains a symbol of resistance' years after his death. Gandhi took to X and posted, “Rohith Vemula was murdered by discrimination & indignities against his Dalit identity. Even as years go by, he remains a symbol of resistance and his brave mother a symbol of hope. For fighting till the very end, Rohith is my hero, my brother who was wronged.”

On the question of Rahul's campaign, Shah said that no one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously and he doesn't wish to waste his efforts trying to understand what Rahul says and does. “What Rahul Gandhi says is outside my realm of understanding. If anyone can comprehend, please enlighten me too,” said Shah.

Advertisement

#AmitShahAndArnab on Nation Wants To Know



It was known all along that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit. Congress made all the noise, but no electoral payoff: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah ) on closure report filed in Rohith Vemula case



Tune in here to watch-… pic.twitter.com/pQDYDU1E3Z — Republic (@republic)

All About Rohith Vemula Case

Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Rohith Vemula died by suicide in his hostel room in January 2016, which led to massive protests nationwide against 'discrimination towards Dalits' in universities.

Advertisement

In 2016, students staging a protest after the suicide of Rohith Vemula in Mumbai. (PTI)

Rohith, a member of the Ambedkar Students’ Association, advocated for the rights of Dalit students on campus, was among the five Dalit students protesting their expulsion from the university’s housing facility.

Advertisement

Then, Rahul Gandhi had vowed to implement 'Rohith Vemula Act' to tackle atrocities against Dalits if Congress is voted to power. The closure report filed by Telangana Police clearly states how Rahul Gandhi tried to create a controversy surrounding the death of Rohith by calling it a 'murder' and not suicide.