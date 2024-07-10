Published 12:51 IST, July 10th 2024
Jalandhar West Bypolls: 10.3% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, 15 Candidates in Fray
A voter turnout of 10.30 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday
Image: AP Photo
12:30 IST, July 10th 2024