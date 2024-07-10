sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:51 IST, July 10th 2024

Jalandhar West Bypolls: 10.3% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, 15 Candidates in Fray

A voter turnout of 10.30 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
An official puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of a voter.
A voter turnout of 10.30 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:30 IST, July 10th 2024