Jalgaon Assembly Election Results LIVE: Check Constituency-Wise Winners

Jalgaon Assembly Election Results LIVE: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were held on November 20 in all the 288 constituencies in a single phase including Jalgaon district. Take a look at the constituency-wise position of candidates from different political parties in the Jalgaon district…

Jalgaon Assembly Election Results: Constituency-Wise Results

Chopda (ST) - CHANDRAKANT BALIRAM SONAWANE (Shiv Sena) is leading by a margin of 30,724 votes; PRABHAKAR AAPPA GOTU SONAWANE (Shiv Sena UBT) is trailing.

Raver - AMOL HARIBHAU JAWALE (BJP) is leading by a margin of 43,562 votes; CHAUDHARI DHANANJAY SHIRISH (Congress) is trailing.

Bhusawal (SC) - SAVKARE SANJAY WAMAN (BJP) is leading by a margin of 47,459 votes; DR RAJESH TUKARAM MANWATKAR (Congress) is trailing.

Jalgaon City - SURESH DAMU BHOLE (RAJU MAMA) (BJP) is leading by a margin of 67,669 votes; JAYASHRI SUNIL MAHAJAN (Shiv Sena UBT) is trailing.

Jalgaon Rural - GULABRAO RAGHUNATH PATIL (Shiv Sena) is leading by a margin of 59,232 votes; GULABRAO BABURAO DEOKAR (NCP-SP) is trailing.

Amalner - ANIL BHAIDAS PATIL (NCP) is leading by a margin of 33,435 votes; SHIRISH HIRALAL CHAUDHARI (Independent) is trailing.

Erandol - AMOL CHIMANRAO PATIL (Shiv Sena) is leading by a margin of 56,164 votes; ANNASAHEB DR. SATISH BHASKARRAO PATIL (NCP-SP) is trailing.

Chalisgaon - MANGESH RAMESH CHAVAN (BJP) is leading by a margin of 83,430 votes; UNMESH BHAIYYASAHEB PATIL (Shiv Sena UBT) is trailing.

Pachora - KISHOR APPA PATIL (Shiv Sena) is leading by a margin of 37,710 votes; VAISHALITAI NARENDRASINGH SURYAWANSHI (Shiv Sena UBT) is trailing.

Jamner - GIRISH DATTATRAY MAHAJAN (BJP) is leading by a margin of 25,754 votes; KHODAPE DILIP BALIRAM (SIR) (NCP-SP) is trailing.

Muktainagar - CHANDRAKANT BALIRAM SONAWANE (Shiv Sena) is leading by a margin of 21,973 votes; ADV. KHADSE ROHINI EKNATHRAO (NCP SP) is trailing.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024

The ruling BJP -led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, as per the early trends. Indicating a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.