Jalna Assembly Election Result 2024: Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena Leads

Jalna Election Results 2024: The Jalna seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, located within Jalna district. Voting for this seat took place on November 20.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 Results

The Jalna assembly seat has been a stronghold for both the BJP and INC, with each party winning the seat three and two times, respectively, in the last six elections.

Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena leads the Jalna seat by more than 20000 votes.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao of the INC won the seat by defeating Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena (SHS) with a margin of approximately 25,294 votes.