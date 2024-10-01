sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1PM, Udhampur Leads
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:59 IST, October 1st 2024

J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1PM, Udhampur Leads

Jammu and Kashmir head into the third and final phase of assembly elections on Monday as polling begins at 7 AM. A total of 3.91 million voters will decide the fate of 419 candidates in fray including prominent leaders such as former J&K deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig for 40 constituencies. Stay tuned to Republic for the latest updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share