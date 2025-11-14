Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, Sikandra (SC) Election Result LIVE: Has Jamui Chosen BJP's Shreyashi Singh?

The Election Commission of India begin counting votes | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Jamui district is set to begin at 8 am. The Jamui parliamentary constituency includes four assembly constituencies, namely, Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, and Sikandra (SC). Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all four constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.