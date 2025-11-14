Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST
Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, Sikandra (SC) Election Result LIVE: Has Jamui Chosen BJP's Shreyashi Singh?
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Jamui district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.
- Election News
- 2 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Jamui district is set to begin at 8 am. The Jamui parliamentary constituency includes four assembly constituencies, namely, Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, and Sikandra (SC). Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all four constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Live Blog
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Jamui district is set to begin at 8 am. The Jamui parliamentary constituency includes four assembly constituencies, namely, Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, and Sikandra (SC). Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all four constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST
Rawat is retaining the lead in the Jhajha constituency
According to the official data, Rawat from JD(U) is currently leading with a total of 13,273 votes by 10:40 am.
14 November 2025 at 10:35 IST
Shreyashi Singh retains her lead
The early trends show Shreyashi Singh is still leading with 14,103 votes, while RJD's Mohammad Shamsad Alam is trailing with 6,813 votes.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST
Praphull Kumar Manjhi is leading Sikandra
Sikandra's constituency is being led by Praphull Kumar Manjhi, who hails from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) party, with 2,088 votes, according to the official data.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:22 IST
Savitri Devi is leading Chakai
Chakai's constituency is currently being led by Savitri Devi from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 3,934 votes counted at 10:15 am.
14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
Damodar Rawat is still leading Jhajha
Jhajha's seat still holds JD(U)'s Damodar Rawat in the lead with 9,073 votes, per the official data.
14 November 2025 at 10:20 IST
Jamui's seat still has Shreyashi Singh in the lead
According to the official data, Shreyashi Singh is leading the constituency with 9,360 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:10 IST
Uday Narain Choudhary is leading
The official data shows Uday Narain Choudhary from RJD is leading the Sikandra constituency.
14 November 2025 at 08:54 IST
Watch Bihar Election Results LIVE
14 November 2025 at 08:49 IST
Sumit Kumar Singh is leading
JD(U) candidate Sumit Kumar Singh is leading the Chakai constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:09 IST
Damodar Rawat from Jhajha is leading
Official data shows that Damodar Rawat from JD(U) is leading the Jhajha constituency.
14 November 2025 at 08:42 IST
Shreyashi Singh from BJP is leading
Shreyashi Singh is currently leading the trends, according to the official data.
14 November 2025 at 08:34 IST
Vote counting is underway
Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Jamui district is going on.
13 November 2025 at 18:42 IST
LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025
The counting of the votes for the Jamui parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 08:24 IST