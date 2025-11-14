Republic World
  • Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, Sikandra (SC) Election Result LIVE: Has Jamui Chosen BJP's Shreyashi Singh?
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST

Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, Sikandra (SC) Election Result LIVE: Has Jamui Chosen BJP's Shreyashi Singh?

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Jamui district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.

info desk
bihar election result
The Election Commission of India begin counting votes | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Jamui district is set to begin at 8 am. The Jamui parliamentary constituency includes four assembly constituencies, namely, Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai, and Sikandra (SC). Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all four constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. 

Live Blog

14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST

Rawat is retaining the lead in the Jhajha constituency

According to the official data, Rawat from JD(U) is currently leading with a total of 13,273 votes by 10:40 am.

14 November 2025 at 10:35 IST

Shreyashi Singh retains her lead

The early trends show Shreyashi Singh is still leading with 14,103 votes, while RJD's Mohammad Shamsad Alam is trailing with 6,813 votes.

14 November 2025 at 10:29 IST

BJP In The Lead in All-Party Share

14 November 2025 at 10:24 IST

Praphull Kumar Manjhi is leading Sikandra

Sikandra's constituency is being led by Praphull Kumar Manjhi, who hails from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) party, with 2,088 votes, according to the official data.

14 November 2025 at 10:22 IST

Savitri Devi is leading Chakai

Chakai's constituency is currently being led by Savitri Devi from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 3,934 votes counted at 10:15 am.

14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST

Damodar Rawat is still leading Jhajha

Jhajha's seat still holds JD(U)'s Damodar Rawat in the lead with 9,073 votes, per the official data.

14 November 2025 at 10:20 IST

Jamui's seat still has Shreyashi Singh in the lead

According to the official data, Shreyashi Singh is leading the constituency with 9,360 votes.

14 November 2025 at 09:10 IST

Uday Narain Choudhary is leading

The official data shows Uday Narain Choudhary from RJD is leading the Sikandra constituency.

14 November 2025 at 08:54 IST

Watch Bihar Election Results LIVE

14 November 2025 at 08:49 IST

Sumit Kumar Singh is leading

JD(U) candidate Sumit Kumar Singh is leading the Chakai constituency.

14 November 2025 at 09:09 IST

Damodar Rawat from Jhajha is leading

Official data shows that Damodar Rawat from JD(U) is leading the Jhajha constituency.

14 November 2025 at 08:42 IST

Shreyashi Singh from BJP is leading

Shreyashi Singh is currently leading the trends, according to the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:34 IST

Vote counting is underway

Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Jamui district is going on.

13 November 2025 at 18:42 IST

LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025

The counting of the votes for the Jamui parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 08:24 IST