Jan Suraaj Party Candidate From Munger Joins BJP A Day Ahead of Bihar Elections
Jan Suraaj Party candidate Sanjay Singh has left the party to join BJP just a day before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Munger: In a big jolt to Prashant Kishor, a candidate from his Jan Suraaj Party has abandoned the party to side with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), just a day before the commencement of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Sanjay Singh, who was Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Munger Assembly seat, joined the BJP on Wednesday.
He has expressed his support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and BJP leader Kumar Pranay.
