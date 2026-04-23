‘Jhal Muri Maine Khayi, Lekin Jhal TMC Ko Lagi’: PM Modi’s Witty Dig at Nadia Rally on Phase 1 Polling Day

Nadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday predicted a “massive” victory for the BJP in West Bengal, saying the high voter turnout witnessed so far would translate into resounding success for his party on May 4, with victory celebrations featuring sweets and the iconic Bengali snack Jhal Muri.

Addressing a large gathering in Nadia, PM Modi said, “We have observed in the past that wherever the country has witnessed a massive voter turnout, the BJP has achieved a resounding victory. On May 4th, the victory celebrations for the BJP will take place in Bengal as well. Sweets will be distributed, and ‘Jhal Muri’ will be handed out too. Incidentally, I have heard that ‘Jhal Muri’ has already delivered a stunning shock to certain people… Jhal Muri maine khaayi lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai.”

Strong Attack on TMC’s Alleged ‘Infiltrator Politics’

In a sharp attack on the ruling TMC, PM Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of pursuing a policy of “Ghuspaithiyon ka saath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas” (support for infiltrators, development for infiltrators) in contrast to his own vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

He alleged that TMC members run shops manufacturing fake documents for infiltrators and help settle them in slums.

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“It is imperative to shut down every such shop run by the TMC,” Modi said, adding that secure borders require coordinated efforts by the police, army, BSF, and citizens. He promised that “after May 4th, a new era of security guarantees is set to begin here in Bengal as well,” he said.

Taking on the TMC’s 15-year rule, the Prime Minister said its hallmark has been “tell lies and deceive.” He claimed that most promises made by the party remain only half-fulfilled, while the party has indulged in large-scale “loot” at the municipal level.

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“Look at the condition of this city… troubles abound on all sides. Yet the members of the TMC remain occupied with nothing but looting,” Modi said. He warned that “the law will settle the full account with tyrants and the corrupt. Those who have looted you will have to pay it back.”

PM Modi asserted that public anger against TMC MLAs, ministers, and local leaders has reached such a level that the party “won’t be able to open its account in many cities.” He drew a parallel with the anti-Left wave 15 years ago, saying that today the people of Bengal are blowing the shankh (conch shell) against the TMC’s “Jungle Raj” in every street and neighbourhood.

“We are not the ones fighting this election; this time, the election in Bengal is being fought by the people themselves,” he declared.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the largely peaceful conduct of the ongoing elections, calling it the first of its kind in the last 50 years in Bengal where violence has been kept to an absolute minimum.

“Previously, it was common practice to hang someone every week and simply claim it was a suicide. In many respects, a regime of lawlessness and hooliganism prevailed,” he said.

He congratulated the Election Commission for “restoring the dignity of democracy on the soil of Bengal” and also commended government employees. Based on reports received so far, Modi said voter turnout is “shattering all previous records.”