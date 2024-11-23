Published 06:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
J'khand Assembly Polls Results 2024 LIVE: JMM-Led Alliance Faces NDA for Power; Voting Begins at 8
The Election Commission will shortly begin counting votes for the Jharkhand assembly polls on November 23 at 8 am. Stay tuned to Republic World to get the latest updates on the fastest trends, early leads, who won, who lost and the sharpest analysis of the Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024.
The Election Commission will shortly begin counting votes for the Jharkhand assembly polls on November 23 at 8 am. The elections were held in two phases on November 13 and 20 for all 81 assembly seats. Both the JMM-led alliance and BJP-led NDA are confident about winning the race. However, the exit polls show that BJP is likely to emerge victorious. The overall voter turnout this election was recorded at 67.74 per cent. Prominent candidates include CM Hemant Soren, BJP’s Babulal Marandi, and AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto.
06:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
'A Historic Day of Counting of Vote': Hemant Soren Exudes Confidence in Win
Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a post on X exuded his confidence in the JMM-led alliance victory's saying, "Tomorrow is a historic day of counting of votes for Jharkhand assembly elections. Tomorrow belongs to Jharkhand, to the people of Jharkhand, to Abua Dishom-Abua Raj. An appeal to all the hardworking colleagues of JMM and INDIA alliance is that tomorrow we have to be alert and vigilant and participate in the entire counting process at our respective counting centres. We have to stay firm until we get the certificate of victory."
"Best wishes to all of you for the counting of votes tomorrow and Johar. Hail Jharkhand! Jharkhand is winning!" he added.
06:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Polls Results 2024 LIVE: Who Are the Key Candidates?
The upcoming results of the Jharkhand assembly polls feature several high-profile battles including Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) defending his Barhait seat, while BJP's Babulal Marandi contests from Dhanwar. JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato aims to retain Nala. Other notable contenders include Bebi Devi (Dumri), Hafizul Ansari (Madhupur), Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama), Dr. Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), and Sita Soren (JMM) in Jamtara. Badal Patralekh is competing in Jarmundi, and Kalpana Soren in Gande, representing the JMM.
06:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Polls Results 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India is all set to begin counting votes for the Jharkhand assembly polls today (Saturday) at 8 am, across the state. Both the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA are hopeful of victory, with exit polls predicting a possible win for the BJP.
06:54 IST, November 23rd 2024