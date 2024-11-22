Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Wife, Kalpana Soren is Trailing

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in the state of Jharkhand is taking place today as Jharkhand Assembly Election results are being declared. In Jharkhand, the voting was conducted in two phases - 13th November and 20th November.

There are 81 Assembly seats, out of which 30 are considered key constituencies. The contest is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led INDI alliance and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led NDA alliance.

The current chief minister of the state, Hemant Soren, belongs to JMM. JMM has fielded its own candidates in 41 seats. Hemant Soren is contesting from the constituency of Barhait. His wife, Kalpana Soren is contesting from the constituency of Gandey. His brother, Basant Soren is contesting from Dumka.

The opposition i.e. the BJP, has fielded its own candidates in 68 seats. One of BJP's key leaders in the state is the former CM Babulal Marandi, who is contesting from Dhanwar. He is BJP's Jharkhand Unit President. He was also the state's first CM.

In this article, we will follow the result of Gandey constituency.

Live Updates: