  • Jharkhand Polls: JMM Legislator Kalpana Soren Files Nomination From Gandey Assembly Seat

Published 13:12 IST, October 24th 2024

Jharkhand Polls: JMM Legislator Kalpana Soren Files Nomination From Gandey Assembly Seat

“I filed my nomination papers today as a JMM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections to serve my people of Gandey assembly constituency,” she wrote on X.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
kalpana soren
Jharkhand Polls: JMM Legislator Kalpana Soren Files Nomination From Gandey Assembly Seat | Image: ani/x
Jharkhand Assembly Elections