Published 13:12 IST, October 24th 2024
Jharkhand Polls: JMM Legislator Kalpana Soren Files Nomination From Gandey Assembly Seat
“I filed my nomination papers today as a JMM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections to serve my people of Gandey assembly constituency,” she wrote on X.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand Polls: JMM Legislator Kalpana Soren Files Nomination From Gandey Assembly Seat | Image: ani/x
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:12 IST, October 24th 2024