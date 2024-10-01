sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • J&K Elections Phase 3: Sajad Lone, Aijaz Guru, Tara Chand Among Key Candidates | All You Need to Kno

Published 08:44 IST, October 1st 2024

J&K Elections Phase 3: Sajad Lone, Aijaz Guru, Tara Chand Among Key Candidates | All You Need to Kno

As many as 3.9 million eligible voters are set to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of 415 candidates in the third and final phase of the J&K polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Tanisha Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
J&K Elections Phase 3: Sajad Lone, Aijaz Guru, Tara Chand Among Key Candidates | All You Need to Know
J&K Elections Phase 3: Sajad Lone, Aijaz Guru, Tara Chand Among Key Candidates | All You Need to Know | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:04 IST, October 1st 2024