Published 07:32 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kamthi, Hingna, Ramtek, Savner, Umred, Katol Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin At 8 AM
The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Mumbai: The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress, NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in nect to neck fight.
Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis represent the Nagpur South West constituency and holds 12 constituencies
Kamthi Results Live Updates
Hingna Results Live Updates
Ramtek Results Live Updates
Savner Results Live Updates
Umred Results Live Updates
Katol Results Live Updates
