New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Samajwadi Party, will file his nomination from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, the SP wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination on April 25 at 12 pm.

Tej Pratap Yadav - SP’s initial candidate for Kannauj

The decision comes amidst recent upheaval within the party, notably following the nomination of Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's nephew, as the initial candidate for the Kannauj seat. However, Ram Gopal Yadav's assurance solidifies Akhilesh Yadav's bid for the constituency.

The BJP lost no time in accusing the SP of parivarvaad (dynastic politics) by fielding Tej Pratap Yadav from the high-profile seat in western Uttar Pradesh. In a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, BJP MP and its Kannauj candidate Subrat Pathak said his PDA stood for ‘Parivar Defence Alliance’.

Addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav remained cryptic about his candidacy, stating, “When nomination happens, then you will come to know. The question is of Kannauj's historic victory.”

Moreover, Akhilesh Yadav seized the moment to express confidence in the INDI bloc, "The people have made up their minds that the INDI bloc is coming as the future and BJP will be history in this election," he remarked to news agency ANI.