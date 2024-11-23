Published 09:03 IST, November 23rd 2024
Karnataka Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting for 3 Constituencies Begins at 8
Former BJP MLA C.P. Yogeshwar joins Congress, to contest Channapatna by-election against Nikhil Kumaraswamy on November 13.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Election 2024: Counting of votes in the three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where byelections were held on November 13, will start at 8 a.m. today.
Counting Locations for 2024 Elections: Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur
In Channapatna, the counting will take place across three halls at the Government Engineering College in Ramanagara. For the Shiggaon constituency, counting will be held at the Government Engineering College in Devagiri, Haveri. Meanwhile, in Sandur, the counting will be conducted at the Government Polytechnic College in Ballari.
Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Election Results 2024:
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|INC
|C. P. Yogeshwara
|JD(S)
|Nikhil Kumaraswamy
|NOTA
|None of the Above
07:43 IST, November 23rd 2024