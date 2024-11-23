sb.scorecardresearch
  Karnataka Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting for 3 Constituencies Begins at 8

Published 09:03 IST, November 23rd 2024

Karnataka Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting for 3 Constituencies Begins at 8

Former BJP MLA C.P. Yogeshwar joins Congress, to contest Channapatna by-election against Nikhil Kumaraswamy on November 13.

Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Election 2024
Karnataka Bypoll Election Results: Live Updates | Image: Republic
Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Election 2024: Counting of votes in the three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where byelections were held on November 13, will start at 8 a.m. today.

Counting Locations for 2024 Elections: Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur

In Channapatna, the counting will take place across three halls at the Government Engineering College in Ramanagara. For the Shiggaon constituency, counting will be held at the Government Engineering College in Devagiri, Haveri. Meanwhile, in Sandur, the counting will be conducted at the Government Polytechnic College in Ballari.

Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Election Results 2024:

                              Party                              Candidate                    Votes
INC C. P. Yogeshwara 
JD(S) Nikhil Kumaraswamy 
NOTA None of the Above 

First round results starts at 8 a.m. today. Stay tunned for latest update. 

07:43 IST, November 23rd 2024

