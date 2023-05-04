Can't Ban Bajrang Dal: Karnataka Ex-CM And Congress Leader Veerappa Moily Rejects Promise

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Thursday rejected his party's Karnataka poll manifesto promise to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal after coming to power. He claimed that neither Congress has any proposal to ban the Hindu nationalist outfit nor the state government has any power to impose such a ban.

"The state government doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK Shivakumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the Centre or state. We have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics. Such promise may have been inserted because of the same. But I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal."

Rift in Congress over Bajrang Dal controversy?

This is not the first time that a Congress leader has rejected the party's poll promise. Earlier, Acharya Pramod Krishnan also took a swipe at his own party for making the promise to ban Bajrang Dal. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Poisonous 'snake' is yet in the 'throat,' What was the need to 'tease' Bajrang Bali….?"

He also levelled up his attack on his party while talking exclusively to Republic. "Bajrang Dal activists protest on Valentine's Day or outside the church as they just want to promote their ideology. I believe that the people also do not consider Bajrang Dal as an organisation that threatens society. The Hindu side of the country is not ready to accept the promise made by Congress. When Bajrang Dal is not an organization that threatens anyone then how can it be banned?" said Acharya Pramod.

How the Bajrang Dal row erupted?

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released the Karnataka assembly elections manifesto and promised the voters to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and PFI for promoting 'hatred and enmity.' Mentioning that the party regards everyone equal before the law, the manifesto stated that the Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.