Congress Crosses Majority Mark In Karnataka With 127 Seats; Crucial CLP Meet On May 14

Congress has crossed the majority mark in Karnataka assembly polls by taking a lead in the early trends of results, according to the latest data from Election Commission. The grand old party has taken the lead with a total of 124 seats while BJP and JDS trail with 71 and 24 seats respectively.

After surging in 120+ seats, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has called for a meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 14).

Congress leaders and workers break into celebration mode

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel distributed sweets in Raipur as Congress crossed the majority mark in Karnataka.

Congress MP and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh shows a thumbs-up sign as he arrives at the latter's residence in Bengaluru.

Congress workers installed a poster with the words "Karnataka Vijay" outside the AICC office in Delhi. Fireworks and celebrations are underway at the premises.

Congress' Three Plans In Motion

As Congress has taken a lead in the Karnataka election results, the party has come up with a three-point plan as it gears up for all eventualities. This came after Congress legislator for Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad levelled big allegations against the BJP, accusing it of horse-trading and claiming that the ruling saffron party is indulging in a conspiracy to buy Opposition MLAs. As per the sources, Congress has come up with three scenarios to summon the MLAs till the results are announced.

Scenario 1: If Congress gets more than 120 seats, all their MLAs will be moved to Bengaluru

Scenario 2: if Congress has 115 seats all their MLAs will be taken to Hyderabad

Scenario 3: If Congress gets less than 110 seats, all winning candidates will be taken to Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan

The Zone observers of Congress have been sent to different regions of Karnataka as special arrangements have been made--like choppers and flights have been booked to take the winning MLAs to Bengaluru. Resorts will also be reserved for the MLAs in the respective cities till the candidates take their victory declaration form from the Election Commission.