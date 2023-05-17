DK Shivakumar After Hectic Meets To Choose Karnataka CM: No Discussion. Just Pranam

As hectic parleys were underway in New Delhi within the Congress central leadership to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka, Republic on Wednesday spoke to DK Shivakumar, who is in battle with Siddaramaiah for the top post. The grand old party said that decision on the CM is likely by Wednesday evening or Thursday. A new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours, it added,

When asked about his intentions to become Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shivakumar refused to answer with folded hands. "I'm not commenting on anything...Nothing. No discussion. Just pranam," he said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said that he has met leaders but would not like to comment (on Chief Minister's post and discussion).

Siddaramaiah is considered as the front-runner among the two while Shivakumar is seen taking a strong position, claiming that the assembly polls were won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi made two offers to DK Shivakumar. The first offer was to make him deputy CM and KPCC chief and the second offer was to for him to share chief ministership through the term. Shivakumar also suggested that Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the CM post.

Addressing the media outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence, AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the party chief has been authorised to appoint the leader of the legislature party and that is why deliberations are underway.

"Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay...that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don't believe in it," Surjewala told reporters.

"It (the decision to name the CM) is a matter of today and tomorrow and we will have a leader of the legislature party. Within the next 48 to 72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka and in the first cabinet meeting, we will implement the five Congress guarantees and begin the work of building grand Karnataka," Surjewala added.