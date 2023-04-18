Fortunes Of DK Shivakumar: KPCC Chief Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 1,200 Crore

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday declared his total asset worth Rs 1214.93 crore, while filing his nomination as a Congress candidate for the state Assembly elections slated on May 10. He filed the nomination papers, along with the affidavit, before the Election Commission from the Kanakapur Assembly constituency.

After filing his nomination, he took to Twitter and called out the ruling BJP for corruption and poor governance. He asserted, "Guided by the blessing of my people of Karnataka, filed my nomination today from Kanakapura constituency. I have full faith in Karnataka, as we are all set to root out corruption and poor governance in the coming few days."

DK Shivakumar's asset jumps by 4 folds since 2013

According to the affidavit, the Karnataka Congress chief has declared total assets worth Rs 1214.93 crore, of which fixed assets are Rs 970 crore, and movable assets are worth Rs 244.93 crore. Meanwhile, the total asset of DK Shivakumar and his family members, including wife Usha and son Akash, is worth Rs 1,414 crore.

Notably, the total asset of the Congress leader have mounted four times in the last 10 years. During the 2013 assembly elections, Shivakumar's net asset was declared worth Rs 251 crore. Subsequently, his total asset was pegged by 589 crores in 2018 with a total asset worth of Rs 840 crore. Shivakumar's annual income has been reported to be over Rs 14 crore, according to the affidavit filed by the Congress leader.

Notably, the 60-year-old Congress leader also holds a luxury collection of wristwatches. He has a wristwatch worth Rs 23 lakh from Hublot, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH. Further, he owns a Rolex brand wristwatch worth Rs 9 lakh. Notably, the Congress leader is also fighting a case against disproportionate assets case lodged against him.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on the plea filed by DK Shivakumar challenging the state government's decision to grant permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the asset case. The FIR was registered against the Congress leader in 2020 over an alleged increment in his properties and wealth from 2013 to 2018 when the state was ruled by the Congress party with Siddaramaiah as a Chief Minister.