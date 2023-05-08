Congress leader Jagadish Shettar backed former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s ‘sovereignty’ remark while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

"Sonia Gandhi coming to Karnataka and campaigning for the Congress party is a boost to the party workers and definitely it will help to get more votes. Nobody thinks like this. Congress has never thought like this. She said in another meaning. Sovereignty means unity. Unity of India. Sovereignty of India is in danger. She said in that manner,” said the former Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP).

Sonia Gandhi ji sends strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: Congress

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, May 7 while addressing a rally in Hubbali district of Karnataka allegedly said, “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

The Congress official Twitter handle also posted, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas:



"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

PM Modi takes potshots at Sonia Gandhi’s remarks

Addressing a rally on Sunday, May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stung the Congress leader stating, “Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with a lot of pain that in this election, Congress’ ‘shahi parivar’ yesterday came to Karnataka and said that they want to protect the ‘sovereignty’ of Karnataka.”

“Do you know what is the meaning of it... When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India," the Prime Minister added.

BJP moves the EC against Gandhi’s remarks

Furthermore, in response to comments made by the former president of the Congress on the "sovereignty of Karnataka," which have caused a major political uproar in the lead-up to the Karnataka assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, May 8.

A delegation of the BJP went to the poll panel office in the national capital. “She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act,” Union Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje launched a scathing attack on the former Congress president, saying "Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to the Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. We demanded that an FIR should be registered against her."