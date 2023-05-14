Jagadish Shettar Blames Money Power And Pressure Tactics For His Defeat In Karnataka Polls

Congress leader Jagadish Shettar, a BJP turncoat and prominent Lingayat face, lost the Hubli-Dharwad Central seat to BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai despite the Grand Old Party's remarkable performance in the state. Reacting to his defeat, Shettar alleged BJP of using "money power and pressure tactics" to defeat him.

Speaking to ANI over his defeat, Shettar said, "Money power played a very important role. Their (BJP) pressure tactics among the voters, pressure tactics because of power and IT (cell)... In the last six elections, I never distributed money to the voters. For the first time, BJP candidate, the BJP party distributed money Rs 500-1000 to voters. All these factors have an edge to the BJP. "

The Lingayat issue that I raised, helped Congress: Shettar

Adding further he said, "What I told earlier is that in the entire state, Congress will get a majority. In north Karnataka, wherever I went to campaign, all the Congress candidates are elected. Wherever I did not go, most of the Lingayat candidates from the Congress have been elected."

#WATCH | Congress leader and candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar speaks on his defeat in the Karnataka Assembly Elections. Says, "Money power has played a very important role." (13.05) pic.twitter.com/F8bzqyV74m — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

He stated that he raised the issue of the BJP neglecting the leaders of the Lingayat community and after he joined the Grand Old Party, that issue "spread out" and helped Congress gain 20-25 seats in the elections. "So, the Lingayat factor, what I raised is that BJP is neglecting the leaders of the community. After going to Congress, it spread out. It helped (Congress) in almost 20-25 constituencies," he claimed.

Attacking BJP, he said, "Money power and pressure tactics affected my result. Money factor can change anything... Everybody targeted Jagadish Shettar. Targeting me, they lost the entire Karnataka. They came to 64-65 seats, it’s a setback to the national and state leaders. What they have achieved? Defeating Jagadish Shettar is final? What is the last result? The ultimate result is important. They lost an important southern Indian state."

Shettar who lost to BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai with a margin of 34,289 votes from Hubli-Dharwad Central, claimed that the Karnataka election result will affect the 2024 elections.