Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Here's The Full List Of Congress Candidates

The Congress party has till now released the list of 223 canididates to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. The party has kept one seat marking in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP), a regional outfit. Darshan Puttannaiah will contest on SKP ticket from the Melukote constituency.

According to the official list of candidates, Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fight the electoral battle from Varuna segment. The party on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur with Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan to contest from Shiggaon, against CM Bommai.

Notably, DK Suresh's elder brother Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency. However, there are chances that DK Shivakumar's nomination may be rejected because of technical reasons. Now, DK Suresh will lock horns with BJP candidate R Ashoka in Kanakapura.

Moreover, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP over denial of ticket, will be contesting from the Hubballi-Dharwad central segment. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will also contest on Congress ticket from the Athani constituency.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full list of Congress candidates

Chikkodi-Sadalga – Ganesh Hukkeri Kagawad – Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage Kudachi-SC – Mahendra K.Thammannavar Hukkeri – AB Patil Yemkanmardi-ST – Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi Belgaum Rural – Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar Khanapur – Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar Bailhongal – Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi Ramdurg – Ashok M. Pattan Jamkhandi – Anand Siddu Nyamagouda Hungund – Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar Muddebihal – Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda Basavana Bagevadi – Shivanada Patil Babaleswar – MB Patil Indi – Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil Jevargi – Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh Shorapur-ST – Rajavenkatappa Naik Shahpur – Sharanabasappa Gowda Chitapur-SC – Priyank Kharge Sedam – Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil Chincholi-SC – Subash V. Rathod Gulbarga Uttar – Kaneez Fatima Aland – BR Patil Humnabad – Rajashekar B Patil Bidar South – Ashok Kheny Bidar – Rahim Khan Bhalki – Eshwar Khandre Raichur Rural-ST – Basanagouda Daddal Maski-ST – Basanagouda Thurvihal Kushtagi – Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur Kanakagiri-SC – Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi Yelburga – Basavaraj Rayareddi Koppal – K. Raghavendra Gadag – H.K. Patil Ron – G.S Patil Hubli-Dharwad-East-SC – Prasad Abbayya Haliyal – R.V.Deshapande Karwar – Satish Krishna Sail Bhatkal – Mankal Subba Vidya Hangal – Srinivas V. Mane Haveri -SC – Rudrappa Lamani Byadgi – Basavaraj N. Shivannanar Hirekerur – U.B. Banakar Ranibennur – Prakash K. Koliwad Hadagalli-SC – P.T. Parameshwara Naik Hagaribommanahalli-SC – L.B.P. Bheema Naik Vijayanagara – H.R. Gaviyappa Kampli-ST – J.N. Ganesh Bellary-ST – B. Nagendra Sandur-ST – E. Thukaram Challakere-ST – T. Raghumurthy Hiriyur – D. Sudhakar Hosadurga – Govindappa B.G. Davanagere North – S.S. Mallikarjun Davanagere South – Shamanur Shivashankrappa Mayakonda-SC – K.S. Basavaraju Bhadravati – Sangameshwara B.K. Sorab – S. Madhu Bangarappa Sagar – Gopalakrishnna Bulur Byndoor – K Gopal Pujari Kundapura – M. Dinesh Hegde Kapu – Vinaya Kumar Sorake Sringeri – T.D. Rajegowda Chikanayakanhalli – Kiran Kumar Tiptur – K Shadakshari Turuvekere – Kanthraj B.M Kunigal – Dr. H.D. Ranganath Koratagere-SC – Dr. G. Parameshwara Sira – T.B. Jaya Chandra Pavagada-SC – H.V. Venkatesh Madhugiri – K.N. Rajanna Gauribidanur – Shivashankar Reddy N.H Bagepalli – S.N. Subba Reddy Chintamani – Dr. M.C. Sudhakar Srinivaspur – K.R. Ramesh Kumar Kolar Gold Field-SC – Roopakala M Bangarapet-SC – S.N. Narayanaswamy Malur – K.Y. Nanje Gowda Byatarayanapura – Krishna Byregowda Rajarajeshwarinagar – Kusuma H Malleshwaram – Anup lyengar Hebbal – Suresha B.S Sarvagnanagar – K.J. George Shivajinagar – Rizwan Arshad Shanti Nagar – N.A. Haris Gandhi Nagar – Dinesh Gundu Rao Rajaji Nagar – Puttanna Govindraj Nagar – Priyakrishnna Vijay Nagar – M. Krishnamppa Chamrajpet – B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan Basavanagudi – U.B. Venkatesh BTM Layout – Ramalinga Reddy Jayanagar – Sowmya R Mahadevapura-SC – Nagesh T Anekal -SC – B. Shivanna Hosakote – Sharath Kumar Bachegowda Devanahalli-SC – K.H. Muniyappa Doddaballapur – T. Venkataramaiah Nelamangala-SC – Srinivasaiah N Magadi – H.C. Balakrishna Ramanagaram – Iqbal Hussain HA Kanakapura – D.K. Suresh (Earler DK Shivakumar) Malavalli-SC – P.M. Narendraswamy Shrirangapattana – A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda Nagamangala – N. Chaluvarayaswamy Holenarasipur – Shreyas M. Patel Sakleshpur-SC – Murali Mohan Belthangady – Rakshith Shivaram Moodabidri – Mithun M. Rai Mangalore – U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed Bantval – Ramanatha Rai B Sullia-SC – Krishnappa G Virajpet – A.S. Ponnanna Piriyapatna – K. Ventakesh Krishnarajanagara – D. Ravishankar Hunsur – H.P. Manjunath Heggadadevankote-ST – Anil Kumar C Nanjanagud-SC – Darshan Dhruvyanarayana Narasimharaja – Tanveer Salt Varuna – Siddaramaiah T. Narasipur-SC – H. C. Mahadevappa Hanur – R. Narendra Chamarajanagar – C. Puttaranga Shetty Gundlupet – H.M. Ganesh Parasad Nippani – Kakasaheb Patil Gokak – Mahantesh Kadadi Kittur – Babasaheb D. Patil Saundatti Yellamma – Vishwas Vasant Vaidya Mudhol-SC – Ramappa Balappa Timmapur Bilgi – J.T. Patil Badami – Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti Bagalkot – Hullappa Y. Meti Bijapur City – Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif Nagthan-SC – Vitthal Katakadhond Afzalpur – M.Y. Patil Yadgir – Channareddy Patil Tunnur Gurmitkal – Baburao Chinchansur Gulbarga Dakshin – Allamaprabhu Patil Basavakalyan – Vijay Dharam Singh Gangawati – Iqbal Ansari Nargund – B.R. Yavagal Dharwad – Vinay Kulkarni Kalghatgi – Santosh S. Lad Sirsi – Bhimanna Naik Yellapur – V.S. Patil Kudligi – ST – Dr. Srinivas NT Molakalmuru-ST – N.Y. Gopalakrishna Chitradurga – K.C. Veerendra (Pappy) Holalkere-SC – Anjaneya H Channagiri – Basavaraju V. Shivaganga Tirthahalli – Kimmane Rathnakar Udupi – Prasadraj Kanchan Kadur – Anand K.S Tumkur City – Iqbal Ahmed Gubbi – S.R. Srinivas Yelahanka – Keshava Rajanna B Yeshvanthapura – S. Balraj Gowda Mahalakshmi Layout – Keshava Murthy Padmanaba Nagar – V. Raghunatha Naidu Melukote – Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party Mandya – P. Ravikumar Krishnarajpet – B.L. Devraja Belur – B. Shivram Madikeri – Dr. Mantar Gowda Chamunderhwari – Siddhegowda Kollegal-SC – A.R. Krishna Murthy Athani – Laxman Savadi Raybag – SC – Mahaveer Mohith Arabhavi – Arvind Dalwai Belgaum Uttar – Asif Sait Belgaum Dakshin – Prabhavathi Mastmardi Terdal – Siddappa Ramappa Konnur Devar Hippargi – Sharanappa T. Sunagar Sindgi – Ashok M. Managuli Gulbarga Rural – SC – Revu Naik Belamagi Aurad – SC – Dr. Bhimsen Rao Shinde Manvi – ST – G. Hampayya Nayak Devadurga – ST – Shreedevi R. Nayak Sindhanur – Hampan Gowda Badarli Shirahatti- SC – Sujatha N. Doddamani Navalgund – N.H. Konareddy Kundgol – Kusumavathi C. Shivalli Kumta – Nivedit Alva Siruguppa- ST – B.M. Nagraj Bellary City – Nara Bharath Reddy Jagalur – ST – B. Devendrappa Harapanahalli – N. Kotresh Honnali – D.G. Shanthana Gowda Shimoga Rural – SC – Dr. Sreenivas Kariyanna Shimoga – H.C. Yogesh Shikaripura – G.B. Malatesh Karkal – Uday Shetty Mudigere – SC – Nayana Jyothi Jhawar Tarikere – G.H. Srinivasa Tumkur Rural – G.H. Shanmukhappa Yadav Chikkaballapur – Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar ‘PE’ Kolar – Kothur G. Manjunath Dasarahalli – Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah Chickpet – R.V. Devaraju Bommanahalli – Umapathi Srinivas Gowda Bangalore South – R.K. Ramesh Channapatna – Gangadhar S. Maddur – K.M. Uday Arsikere – K.M. Shivalinge Gowda Hassan – Banavasi Rangaswamy Mangalore City South – John Richard Lobo Puttur – Ashok Kumar Rai Krishnaraja – M.K. Somashekara Chamaraja – K. Harish Gowda Lingsugur – SC – Durgappa S. Hoolageri Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Jagadish Shettar Hubli-Dharwad -West – Deepak Chinchore Shiggaon – Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan Harihar – Nandagavi Srinivas Chikmagalur – H.D. Thammaiah Shravanabelagola – M.A. Gopalaswamy Mulbagal (SC) – B C Muddugangadhar K R Pura – D K Mohan Pulakeshinagar (SC) – A C Srinivasa Raichur – Mohammed Shalam Sidlaghatta – B V Rajeev Gowda C V Raman Nagar (SC) – S. Anand Kumar Arkalgud – H P Sridhar Gowda Mangalore City North – Inayath Ali

