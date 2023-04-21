Last Updated:

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Here's The Full List Of Congress Candidates

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Written By
Ronit Singh
Karnataka Polls

The Congress party has till now released the list of 223 canididates to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. The party has kept one seat marking in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP), a regional outfit. Darshan Puttannaiah will contest on SKP ticket from the Melukote constituency. 

According to the official list of candidates, Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fight the electoral battle from Varuna segment. The party on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur with Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan to contest from Shiggaon, against CM Bommai. 

Notably, DK Suresh's elder brother Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency. However, there are chances that DK Shivakumar's nomination may be rejected because of technical reasons. Now, DK Suresh will lock horns with BJP candidate R Ashoka in Kanakapura. 

Moreover, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP over denial of ticket, will be contesting from the Hubballi-Dharwad central segment. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will also contest on Congress ticket from the Athani constituency. 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full list of Congress candidates 

  1. Chikkodi-Sadalga – Ganesh Hukkeri
  2. Kagawad – Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage
  3. Kudachi-SC – Mahendra K.Thammannavar
  4. Hukkeri – AB Patil
  5. Yemkanmardi-ST – Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
  6. Belgaum Rural – Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar
  7. Khanapur – Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar
  8. Bailhongal – Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi
  9. Ramdurg – Ashok M. Pattan
  10. Jamkhandi – Anand Siddu Nyamagouda
  11. Hungund – Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar
  12. Muddebihal – Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda
  13. Basavana Bagevadi – Shivanada Patil
  14. Babaleswar – MB Patil
  15. Indi – Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil
  16. Jevargi – Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh
  17. Shorapur-ST – Rajavenkatappa Naik
  18. Shahpur – Sharanabasappa Gowda
  19. Chitapur-SC – Priyank Kharge
  20. Sedam – Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil
  21. Chincholi-SC – Subash V. Rathod
  22. Gulbarga Uttar – Kaneez Fatima
  23. Aland – BR Patil
  24. Humnabad – Rajashekar B Patil
  25. Bidar South – Ashok Kheny
  26. Bidar – Rahim Khan
  27. Bhalki – Eshwar Khandre
  28. Raichur Rural-ST – Basanagouda Daddal
  29. Maski-ST – Basanagouda Thurvihal
  30. Kushtagi – Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur
  31. Kanakagiri-SC – Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi
  32. Yelburga – Basavaraj Rayareddi
  33. Koppal – K. Raghavendra
  34. Gadag – H.K. Patil
  35. Ron – G.S Patil
  36. Hubli-Dharwad-East-SC – Prasad Abbayya
  37. Haliyal – R.V.Deshapande
  38. Karwar – Satish Krishna Sail
  39. Bhatkal – Mankal Subba Vidya
  40. Hangal – Srinivas V. Mane
  41. Haveri -SC – Rudrappa Lamani
  42. Byadgi – Basavaraj N. Shivannanar
  43. Hirekerur – U.B. Banakar
  44. Ranibennur – Prakash K. Koliwad
  45. Hadagalli-SC – P.T. Parameshwara Naik
  46. Hagaribommanahalli-SC – L.B.P. Bheema Naik
  47. Vijayanagara – H.R. Gaviyappa
  48. Kampli-ST – J.N. Ganesh
  49. Bellary-ST – B. Nagendra
  50. Sandur-ST – E. Thukaram
  51. Challakere-ST – T. Raghumurthy
  52. Hiriyur – D. Sudhakar
  53. Hosadurga – Govindappa B.G.
  54. Davanagere North – S.S. Mallikarjun
  55. Davanagere South – Shamanur Shivashankrappa
  56. Mayakonda-SC – K.S. Basavaraju
  57. Bhadravati – Sangameshwara B.K.
  58. Sorab – S. Madhu Bangarappa
  59. Sagar – Gopalakrishnna Bulur
  60. Byndoor – K Gopal Pujari
  61. Kundapura – M. Dinesh Hegde
  62. Kapu – Vinaya Kumar Sorake
  63. Sringeri – T.D. Rajegowda
  64. Chikanayakanhalli – Kiran Kumar
  65. Tiptur – K Shadakshari
  66. Turuvekere – Kanthraj B.M
  67. Kunigal – Dr. H.D. Ranganath
  68. Koratagere-SC – Dr. G. Parameshwara
  69. Sira – T.B. Jaya Chandra
  70. Pavagada-SC – H.V. Venkatesh
  71. Madhugiri – K.N. Rajanna
  72. Gauribidanur – Shivashankar Reddy N.H
  73. Bagepalli – S.N. Subba Reddy
  74. Chintamani – Dr. M.C. Sudhakar
  75. Srinivaspur – K.R. Ramesh Kumar
  76. Kolar Gold Field-SC – Roopakala M
  77. Bangarapet-SC – S.N. Narayanaswamy
  78. Malur – K.Y. Nanje Gowda
  79. Byatarayanapura – Krishna Byregowda
  80. Rajarajeshwarinagar – Kusuma H
  81. Malleshwaram – Anup lyengar
  82. Hebbal – Suresha B.S
  83. Sarvagnanagar – K.J. George
  84. Shivajinagar – Rizwan Arshad
  85. Shanti Nagar – N.A. Haris
  86. Gandhi Nagar – Dinesh Gundu Rao
  87. Rajaji Nagar – Puttanna
  88. Govindraj Nagar – Priyakrishnna
  89. Vijay Nagar – M. Krishnamppa
  90. Chamrajpet – B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan
  91. Basavanagudi – U.B. Venkatesh
  92. BTM Layout – Ramalinga Reddy
  93. Jayanagar – Sowmya R
  94. Mahadevapura-SC – Nagesh T
  95. Anekal -SC – B. Shivanna
  96. Hosakote – Sharath Kumar Bachegowda
  97. Devanahalli-SC – K.H. Muniyappa
  98. Doddaballapur – T. Venkataramaiah
  99. Nelamangala-SC – Srinivasaiah N
  100. Magadi – H.C. Balakrishna
  101. Ramanagaram – Iqbal Hussain HA
  102. Kanakapura – D.K. Suresh (Earler DK Shivakumar)
  103. Malavalli-SC – P.M. Narendraswamy
  104. Shrirangapattana – A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda
  105. Nagamangala – N. Chaluvarayaswamy
  106. Holenarasipur – Shreyas M. Patel
  107. Sakleshpur-SC – Murali Mohan
  108. Belthangady – Rakshith Shivaram
  109. Moodabidri – Mithun M. Rai
  110. Mangalore – U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed
  111. Bantval – Ramanatha Rai B
  112. Sullia-SC – Krishnappa G
  113. Virajpet – A.S. Ponnanna
  114. Piriyapatna – K. Ventakesh
  115. Krishnarajanagara – D. Ravishankar
  116. Hunsur – H.P. Manjunath
  117. Heggadadevankote-ST – Anil Kumar C
  118. Nanjanagud-SC – Darshan Dhruvyanarayana
  119. Narasimharaja – Tanveer Salt
  120. Varuna – Siddaramaiah
  121. T. Narasipur-SC – H. C. Mahadevappa
  122. Hanur – R. Narendra
  123. Chamarajanagar – C. Puttaranga Shetty
  124. Gundlupet – H.M. Ganesh Parasad
  125. Nippani – Kakasaheb Patil
  126. Gokak – Mahantesh Kadadi
  127. Kittur – Babasaheb D. Patil
  128. Saundatti Yellamma – Vishwas Vasant Vaidya
  129. Mudhol-SC – Ramappa Balappa Timmapur
  130. Bilgi – J.T. Patil
  131. Badami – Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti
  132. Bagalkot – Hullappa Y. Meti
  133. Bijapur City – Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif
  134. Nagthan-SC – Vitthal Katakadhond
  135. Afzalpur – M.Y. Patil
  136. Yadgir – Channareddy Patil Tunnur
  137. Gurmitkal – Baburao Chinchansur
  138. Gulbarga Dakshin – Allamaprabhu Patil
  139. Basavakalyan – Vijay Dharam Singh
  140. Gangawati – Iqbal Ansari
  141. Nargund – B.R. Yavagal
  142. Dharwad – Vinay Kulkarni
  143. Kalghatgi – Santosh S. Lad
  144. Sirsi – Bhimanna Naik
  145. Yellapur – V.S. Patil
  146. Kudligi – ST – Dr. Srinivas NT
  147. Molakalmuru-ST – N.Y. Gopalakrishna
  148. Chitradurga – K.C. Veerendra (Pappy)
  149. Holalkere-SC – Anjaneya H
  150. Channagiri – Basavaraju V. Shivaganga
  151. Tirthahalli – Kimmane Rathnakar
  152. Udupi – Prasadraj Kanchan
  153. Kadur – Anand K.S
  154. Tumkur City – Iqbal Ahmed
  155. Gubbi – S.R. Srinivas
  156. Yelahanka – Keshava Rajanna B
  157. Yeshvanthapura – S. Balraj Gowda
  158. Mahalakshmi Layout – Keshava Murthy
  159. Padmanaba Nagar – V. Raghunatha Naidu
  160. Melukote – Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party
  161. Mandya – P. Ravikumar
  162. Krishnarajpet – B.L. Devraja
  163. Belur – B. Shivram
  164. Madikeri – Dr. Mantar Gowda
  165. Chamunderhwari – Siddhegowda
  166. Kollegal-SC – A.R. Krishna Murthy
  167. Athani – Laxman Savadi
  168. Raybag – SC – Mahaveer Mohith
  169. Arabhavi – Arvind Dalwai
  170. Belgaum Uttar – Asif Sait
  171. Belgaum Dakshin – Prabhavathi Mastmardi
  172. Terdal – Siddappa Ramappa Konnur
  173. Devar Hippargi – Sharanappa T. Sunagar
  174. Sindgi – Ashok M. Managuli
  175. Gulbarga Rural – SC – Revu Naik Belamagi
  176. Aurad – SC – Dr. Bhimsen Rao Shinde
  177. Manvi – ST – G. Hampayya Nayak
  178. Devadurga – ST – Shreedevi R. Nayak
  179. Sindhanur – Hampan Gowda Badarli
  180. Shirahatti- SC – Sujatha N. Doddamani
  181. Navalgund – N.H. Konareddy
  182. Kundgol – Kusumavathi C. Shivalli
  183. Kumta – Nivedit Alva
  184. Siruguppa- ST – B.M. Nagraj
  185. Bellary City – Nara Bharath Reddy
  186. Jagalur – ST – B. Devendrappa
  187. Harapanahalli – N. Kotresh
  188. Honnali – D.G. Shanthana Gowda
  189. Shimoga Rural – SC – Dr. Sreenivas Kariyanna
  190. Shimoga – H.C. Yogesh
  191. Shikaripura – G.B. Malatesh
  192. Karkal – Uday Shetty
  193. Mudigere – SC – Nayana Jyothi Jhawar
  194. Tarikere – G.H. Srinivasa
  195. Tumkur Rural – G.H. Shanmukhappa Yadav
  196. Chikkaballapur – Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar ‘PE’
  197. Kolar – Kothur G. Manjunath
  198. Dasarahalli – Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah
  199. Chickpet – R.V. Devaraju
  200. Bommanahalli – Umapathi Srinivas Gowda
  201. Bangalore South – R.K. Ramesh
  202. Channapatna – Gangadhar S.
  203. Maddur – K.M. Uday
  204. Arsikere – K.M. Shivalinge Gowda
  205. Hassan – Banavasi Rangaswamy
  206. Mangalore City South – John Richard Lobo
  207. Puttur – Ashok Kumar Rai
  208. Krishnaraja – M.K. Somashekara
  209. Chamaraja – K. Harish Gowda
  210. Lingsugur – SC – Durgappa S. Hoolageri
  211. Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Jagadish Shettar
  212. Hubli-Dharwad -West – Deepak Chinchore
  213. Shiggaon – Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan
  214. Harihar – Nandagavi Srinivas
  215. Chikmagalur – H.D. Thammaiah
  216. Shravanabelagola – M.A. Gopalaswamy
  217. Mulbagal (SC) – B C Muddugangadhar
  218. K R Pura – D K Mohan
  219. Pulakeshinagar (SC) – A C Srinivasa
  220. Raichur – Mohammed Shalam
  221. Sidlaghatta – B V Rajeev Gowda
  222. C V Raman Nagar (SC) – S. Anand Kumar
  223. Arkalgud – H P Sridhar Gowda
  224. Mangalore City North – Inayath Ali

Read All The Updates In The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Here

