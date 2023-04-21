Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Here's The Full List Of Congress Candidates

Quick links:
Image: ANI, Twitter
The Congress party has till now released the list of 223 canididates to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. The party has kept one seat marking in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP), a regional outfit. Darshan Puttannaiah will contest on SKP ticket from the Melukote constituency.
According to the official list of candidates, Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fight the electoral battle from Varuna segment. The party on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur with Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan to contest from Shiggaon, against CM Bommai.
Notably, DK Suresh's elder brother Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency. However, there are chances that DK Shivakumar's nomination may be rejected because of technical reasons. Now, DK Suresh will lock horns with BJP candidate R Ashoka in Kanakapura.
Moreover, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP over denial of ticket, will be contesting from the Hubballi-Dharwad central segment. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will also contest on Congress ticket from the Athani constituency.
Read All The Updates In The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Here