As suspense continues to build over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, sources have said that the situation has now turned more tense within the Congress party after the high command tried to convince DK Shivakumar to go with the "rotational CM" strategy, but Shivakumar refused to accept the formula.

Amid tussle, DK Shivakumar unhappy with 'rotational formula': Sources

The development has come as Shivakumar is in Delhi to meet Congress's top brass over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM. As per the sources, Rahul Gandhi and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge are going to meet Shivakumar at Kharge's residence. Also, senior leaders like Surjewala and Venugopal are going to be part of the meeting.

Waqf Board demands Karnataka's Deputy CM to be from Muslim community

Meanwhile, as the core leadership of the Congress party remains indecisive over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, the Waqf Board on Monday demanded that Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. During an interaction with the media, Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi said that the Muslim community was a major factor that helped Congress register its thumping majority in at least 72 constituencies and now is the time for Congress to return the favour.