Karnataka Elections 2023: Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll Predicts Party-wise Seat & Vote Shares

The Karnataka elections 2023 ended at 6 pm on May 10 and the Republic-PMARQ exit poll has predicted that Congress might emerge as the party with the most number of constituency wins. The BJP is likely to come in second while HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) with the potential to play kingmaker. Here is the predicted party-wise seat share according to the Republic-PMARQ Karnataka exit poll.
|S.NO
|Party
|Seats
|1.
|BJP
|
85-100
|2.
|Congress
|
94-108
|3.
|JDS
|
24-32
|4.
|Others
|
2-6
|S.NO
|Party
|Vote percentage
|1.
|BJP
|36%
|2.
|Congress
|40%
|3.
|JDS
|17%
|4.
|Others
|7%
The exit poll was conducted across all districts of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology for the exit poll is a random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques -- Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. A probabilistic model was then used to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.
The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age-groups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is error margin of 3%.
