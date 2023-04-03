Karnataka Elections: Case Against DK Shivakumar For Cash Shower During Poll Campaign

A case was registered against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Monday, April 3, for allegedly distributing cash during an election campaign. The case was registered against the Congress leader following a complaint that he threw cash on the crowd from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28. Earlier, a non-cognisable offence was registered against him by the police.

The matter was presented before a court, which directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the Karnataka Congress chief.

After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers claimed that Shivakumar was paying money to the artists who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

They denied the charge that he distributed money to lure voters ahead of the May 10 polls.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also hit out at Shivakumar saying that he is blatantly using all kinds of power to influence assembly polls.

“DK Shivakumar does everything and blatantly uses all kinds of power and then he blames us. This is his kind of thing," Bommai said, adding, "This act of DK Shivakumar shows that Congress thinks that the people of Karnataka are beggars but the people will teach them. People are the real owners."