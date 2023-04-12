Karnataka Elections: Congress Alleges Misappropriation In Voters List, Urges EC To Probe

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar held a press briefing and exuded confidence saying that the citizens of the state will make the party win and stated that the law and order situation in the state of Karnataka has collapsed.

Targeting the saffron party he said, "My friends have been warned by BJP to not support Congress but we do have faith in the citizens of Karnataka."

He added, "BJP never respects the Constitution and are just doing politics. I don't want to express the pain and gain of BJP leaders in Karnataka after the announcement of the list. The law and order have collapsed in Karnataka."

KPCC chief alleges misappropriation in voters list

Karnataka Congress chief also alleged misappropriation of the voters' names as they are getting deleted in some constituencies and in other places, the names of voters are also getting doubled.

Stating an example he said, "In Mahadevpura, fake or duplicate voters are over 40,000 alone. They have changed the epic number. There's no form 6 or 7. Around 1 lakh fake voters have been added to the constituency. The BLO (Booth Level Officer) is a part of this conspiracy by the BJP."

Shivakumar urges EC to look into the matter

He urged the Election Commission to look into the matter and arrest those who have been a part of the controversy.

Shivakumar said, "I insist to the EC that officials who have been part of this controversy and people who are part of this should be arrested as a free and fair election is not being conducted."

Karnataka Congress chief responds to battle with BJP's R Ashoka

On Karnataka minister R Ashoka contesting against state Congress chief D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura, he said that he would welcome any king (Samrat) or emperor (Chakravarthy).

He said, "Let Samrat or Chakravarthy contest against me, we will welcome them with open arms. Who is strong or weak can be decided only after the elections. This is a Chess game, we wish them the best and after elections, you will know who is victorious and who is not."