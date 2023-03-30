Karnataka Elections: What Are BJP, Congress, JD(S) & AAP Promising? Read Their Manifesto

The political ground in the state of Karnataka is all set to witness a big battle between the parties to get to the power of the state. All the parties including ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with various regional parties are peeping in every bit to formulate the strategy in order to clinch a majority in the state assembly and their election manifestos are a reflection of it.

Every political party has come up with various ideas in their manifestos to woo the voters of Karnataka. They have promised to solve people's issues and do progressive things that will help people at large. Here is what the BJP, Congress, JDS and AAP are promising in their manifestos and their key features.

All about BJP, Congress, JDS and AAP

BJP manifesto

The ruling party in the state has put special focus in its manifesto to woo voters. Amid various controversies and allegations put up by the opposition, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in the state. The party has formulated some strategies to clinch a win in the state's assembly elections. This is why the saffron party went on to constitute a panel to conduct a proper survey before finalising a manifesto.

In the recent past, the party has been quite active in the state. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and party's president JP Nadda, the big faces of the party have all made their presence in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto, has focused on the overall growth of farmers, youth, students, infrastructure, health and tourism. Here, we can see some important features of the BJP manifesto.

Crop loan waiver upto Rs.1 Lakh, including all loans from Nationalised Banks and Cooperatives in our first Cabinet Meeting for the benefit of our Annadaatas

Rs. 10,000 Crore "Stree Unnati" Fund to setup one of the largest women run cooperatives and establish Stree Unnati stores to market its products at district and taluk headquarters.

Loans upto Rs. 2 Lakhs shall be given to women only Self Help Groups at 1% interest

Ensure availability of quality work opportunities for everyone through skill development, self employment and job creation.

Fund worth Rs. 100 Crore for upgradation of sports facilities in government schools and colleges.

Launch the "Annadasoha" Scheme to ensure food security for all. Provide BPL card holders with free region specific food items and APL card holders with quality food items at lesser rates.

Set up two "Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences" (on the lines of AIIMS).

Establish a "Karnataka Schools and Colleges Fee Regulation Authority" to ensure that students from the weaker sections of society have access to affordable education.

Electricity connections and 24x7 access to electricity to all households under the Centre's Saubhagya scheme

Ensure that revenue from temples is used only and fully for expenditure on temples and related religious activities

Janata Dal (Secular) manifesto

JDS is fighting the state political battle to get to the power again under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. The JDS had formed its government in coalition with the Congress party in Karnataka in May 2018, the government had collapsed in just 14 months, following the confidence motion moved by the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly. This came up after a three week long intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel lawmakers of the party that pushed the government to the brink of collapse.

This time around the party is making all the efforts to gain the majority in the state assembly elections on its own. This is why the party has made various promises to woo the voters of the state through its manifesto. Here are the key highlights of the party's manifesto.

JDS will introduce reforms to place land transactions details (by grant, lease or sale) in public domain. This will apply to all transactions involving private individuals, trusts, companies, and Government agencies.

Waiver of Agricultural loans: All Agricultural loans including Crop loans, horticulture loans, and medium-term loans availed by the farmers of Karnataka wi Il be waived off on a one-time basis

Strengthening of State Government Schools: Our State schools should function as model schools. We will introduce a cluster school in each hobli

Higher Skill Development Education: Our government will start the following universities to offer continued education for students coming in the Skill Development Stream. These courses will help the students to get formal degrees.

Primary Healthcare: In order to ensure proper access to healthcare to all citizens we will introduce a "New health care delivery system". Under this new system a network of registered doctors both from Public sector as well as private se ctor will be created

Accelerated Investment on Irrigation: Irrigation development is of paramount importance in Karnataka. Jds Proposes to invest Rs 1,50,000 on irrigation development over 5 years.

Compete with China program: (CCP) This s a focused program similar to what China did at Foshan or Gonshaw. Under CCP program, a Program Mission Direct orate will be created under a successful industrialist and a very respectable pe rsonality of our state.

Development manpower required for promoting Tourism: We will create skilled man power for promoting tourism through the new Skill Development Scheme of Education

Rent to Own Schemes in rural areas: JDS will launch Massive housing programme at a cost of Rs 75000 crores over the next five years. We will launch a "rent to own" scheme under the National Urban Rental Housing Policy, which would allow people to rent homes from government institutions

Aam Aadmi Party manifesto

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party promised a long list of schemes in its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly election 2023 with an eye on expanding its footprint in the southern state. The party released its manifesto for Karnataka polls in Bengaluru on March 29, in an attempt to make its presence felt in the upcoming political battle field.

The party promised a corruption-free government, 300 units of free electricity, 2 lakh jobs per year and mohalla clinics on the lines of Delhi among others. The party said that the poll manifesto is a list of 10 guarantees which their government will fulfil as they did in Delhi and Punjab, if voted to power in the state. A look at AAP’s manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

AAP promises of generating 2 lakh jobs every year and fill up all the vacant posts, with preference to regularisation of contractual staff.

Kannada proficiency will be made mandatory for the state government jobs.

Promises of better government schools and formation of a committee to fix and regulate private schools fees.

A programme will be rolled out for 12th passed students to give them a six month-long employability training with a Rs 5,000 per month stipend.

Lokayukta wil be given more power to tackle corruption cases.

33 per cent reservation in the state government jobs to women is promised

Free city bus rides for women.

'Empowerment allowance' of Rs 1000 per month to every below poverty line woman above 18 years.

Farm laws will be repealed, 12 hour free power for farming, Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan committee report have also been promised.

AAP promised to increase old age pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month, widow pension from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 along with Rs 500 per dependent child per month.

Minor disability pension will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1,500 per month, and major disability pension will be increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,500 per month.

Free health care services on the lines of Delhi-model mohalla clinics in every locality and panchayat.

Doorstep delivery of ration and government services has also been promised

Congress manifesto

The Congress has released its 10-point manifesto ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. The party has put focus on creating jobs, investments in the state and tourism. Apart from this, the Congress has promised work for the upliftment of women, students and farmers of the state.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at the release of the party’s manifesto that the Congress will not only make promises but it will deliver the promises made. The legislative Council member, BK Hariprasad had announced the manifesto at the Prajadhwani Yatra event. Features of the ‘Dasa Sankalpa’ released by the party.