Karnataka Result 2023 LIVE: Siddaramaiah Wins From Varuna, BJP's Ashoka Loses Deposit

Results of the Karnataka polls 2023 will be announced on May 13 & both the major parties in the fray- the BJP & Congress- are confident about securing an absolute majority. Some of the key constituencies to watch out for include Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad & Shikaripura from where Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, CM Bommai, Jagadish Shettar & BY Vijayendra contested polls respectively.

Ajay Sharma
Karnataka Result 2023
19:13 IST, May 13th 2023
Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain defeats Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain defeated Janata Dal Secular (JDS) nominee Nikhil Kumaraswamy by 10,715 votes in Ramanagaram. He secured 87,285 votes against Kumaraswamy (76,439 votes).

19:13 IST, May 13th 2023
Karnataka minister Araga Jnanendra defeats Congress candidate Kimmane Ratnakar

Karnataka minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra defeated Congress party's Kimmane Ratnakar by 12,241 votes in Tirthahalli. He won 83,879 votes against Ratnakar (71,791 votes).

18:58 IST, May 13th 2023
BJP's CN Ashwathnarayan defeats Congress party's Anoop Iyengar

State minister and BJP leader CN Ashwathnarayan defeated Congress party's Anoop Iyengar by 41,302 votes from the Malleshwaram constituency. 

18:40 IST, May 13th 2023
Congress candidate G. Parameshwara defeats JDS nominee by 14,347 votes

Former Deputy CM and Congress leader G. Parameshwara defeated Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader PR Sudhakar Lal by 14,347 votes from Koratagere constituency.

 

18:15 IST, May 13th 2023
Priyank Kharge wins from Chittapur

Congress candiate Priyank Kharge defeated BJP's Manikanta Rathod by 13,640 votes in Chittapur.

 

16:32 IST, May 13th 2023
Siddaramaiah wins from Varuna by 46,000 votes, BJP's R Ashoka loses deposit

Former Karnataka CM and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah won the Varuna constituency by 46,000 votes. He defeated BJP's V Somanna who managed to win 73,424 votes against Siddaramaiah who bagged 1,19,430 votes. DK Shivakumar also won the election from the Kanakapura constituency by securing 1,42,156 votes. He defeated JDS candidate B Nagaraju (20,561 votes) and the BJP minister R Ashoka (19,602 votes), who even lost his deposit after the results. 

16:09 IST, May 13th 2023
Congress candidate Dinesh Gundu Rao wins from Gandhi Nagar by a narrow margin

Congress candidate Dinesh Gundu Rao bagged 53,980 votes to win the Gandhi Nagar constituency. He defeated BJP's Sapthagiri Gowda A R (53,867 votes) by a narrow margin of just 150 votes. 

15:47 IST, May 13th 2023
DK Shivakumar collects certificate after Kanakapura win

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar collected his certificate after securing a comfortable win in the Kanakapura constituency. He secured 1,41,117 votes against BJP candidate R Ashoka who managed to bag 19,524 votes. 

 

14:56 IST, May 13th 2023
Nikhil Kumaraswamy loses from Ramanagara seat

HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil lost from the Ramanagar seat. Congress' Iqbal Hussain won the constituency with a margin of 10,715 votes.

14:52 IST, May 13th 2023
BJP's CT Ravi loses from Chikmagalur

BJP general secretary CT Ravi lost from the Chikmagalur assembly constituency

14:10 IST, May 13th 2023
Somanna loses from Chamarajanagar, Bhaskar Rao from Chamrajpet. 

Minister V Somanna lost from Chamarajanagar and Bhaskar Rao from Chamrajpet. 

13:31 IST, May 13th 2023
Priyank Kharge wins from Chittapur seat

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has won from Chittapur seat against BJP's Manikanta Rathod by a margin of 13640 votes.

12:38 IST, May 13th 2023
Minister K Sudhakar trailing from Chikkaballapur

As per the EC trends, Minister K Sudhakar is trailing from the Chikkaballapur seat. 

12:33 IST, May 13th 2023
Kumaraswamy leading in Channapatna with just over 500 votes

As per the EC trends, HD Kumaraswamy leading in Channapatna with just over 500 votes.

12:05 IST, May 13th 2023
HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil trailing from Ramanagara

HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is trailing by a huge margin of around 14,000 votes from the Ramanagara constituency. The Congress party is leading from here.

 

12:00 IST, May 13th 2023
DK Shivakumar leading with over 71% vote share

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is leading from the Kanakapura assembly constituency with 71.63% votes, as per the EC trends.

 

11:55 IST, May 13th 2023
BJP's CT Ravi trailing in Chikkamagaluru, as per EC trends

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi trails by 894 votes in Chikkamagaluru seat against H D Thammaiah of Congress.

11:39 IST, May 13th 2023
Jagadish Shettar continue to trail from Hubbali-Dharwad Central

Jagadish Shettar continues to trail in Hubbali-Dharwad Central. As per the EC trends, the Congress leader is trailing with over 30% of the vote share while BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai is leading with over 60% of the vote share.

 

10:37 IST, May 13th 2023
Basavaraj Bommai leading in Shiggaon with over 18,000 votes margin

As per the EC trends, Basavaraj Bommai is leading in Shiggaon with over 18,000 votes margin.

10:12 IST, May 13th 2023
Bommai, Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy leading; Shettar trailing

Bommai leads in Shiggaon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) is leading in Shiggaon against Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan.

Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.

Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar trails in Hubballi-Dharwad central

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP and joined the Congress is trailing by around 2,500 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.

Priyank Kharge leads in Chittapur seat

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is leading in Chittapur against BJP's Manikanta Rathod.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy ahead of Congress rival in Ramanagara

JD(S)' Nikhil Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara by 3,011 votes against H A Iqbal Hussain of the Congress.

Kumaraswamy leads in Channapatna constituency

JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna by 93 votes against BJP's C P Yogeshwara.

09:56 IST, May 13th 2023
BJP leader BY Vijayendra leads in Shikaripura

BS Yediyurappa's son & BJP leader BY Vijayendra leading from the Shikaripura assembly seat

09:50 IST, May 13th 2023
Jagadish Shettar continues to trail

Jagadish Shettar continues to trail in the Hubbali-Dharwad Central seat. As per EC trends, the Congress leader is trailing by 4,626 votes.

09:40 IST, May 13th 2023
Shivakumar continues to lead in Kanakapura, Bommai in Shiggaon

As per the early trends, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and CM Basavaraj Bommai continue to lead in Kanakapura and Shiggaon seats respectively. 

09:25 IST, May 13th 2023
Jagadish Shettar trailing in Hubbali-Dharwad seat

As per the early trends, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar is trailing from Hubbali-Dharwad Central seat. 

08:48 IST, May 13th 2023
Jagadish Shettar leading in Hubbali-Dharwad Central: Early trends

As per the early trends, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar is leading in Hubbali-Dharwad Central.

08:23 IST, May 13th 2023
Siddaramaiah takes lead in postal ballot: Early trends

After trailing behind the BJP candidate for a brief time, Siddaramaiah is now leading from Varuna, as per the early trends.

08:21 IST, May 13th 2023
Siddaramaiah trailing in Varuna as per early trends

The early trends are not showing a good picture for Siddaramaiah, as BJP leader V Somanna is leading from the Varuna seat. 

08:15 IST, May 13th 2023
Bommai, DK Shivakumar leading from Kanakapura, as per early trends

As per early trends, Basavaraj Bommai is leading from Shiggaon and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is leading from Kanakapura.

08:04 IST, May 13th 2023
Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes has commenced for 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

07:40 IST, May 13th 2023
Congress will win on its own, no question of alliance: Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar on the day of the results, May 13, exuding confidence Congress will form the government in Karnataka said, “Congress will get a clear majority and form the government on their own. There is no fractured verdict and there is no hung assembly. No question of alliance and other things. It’s not at all possible.”

When asked about the JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed’s announcement on the eve of the election results that the party has already decided the alliance partner in case of a hung assembly Shettar said, “I have no knowledge about his statement. So there is no alliance with any party. According to me, Congress will get a clear majority.”  

Read: Karnataka Election 2023 updates

