Karnataka Result 2023 LIVE: Siddaramaiah Wins From Varuna, BJP's Ashoka Loses Deposit

Bommai leads in Shiggaon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) is leading in Shiggaon against Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan.

Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.

Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar trails in Hubballi-Dharwad central

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP and joined the Congress is trailing by around 2,500 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.

Priyank Kharge leads in Chittapur seat

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is leading in Chittapur against BJP's Manikanta Rathod.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy ahead of Congress rival in Ramanagara

JD(S)' Nikhil Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara by 3,011 votes against H A Iqbal Hussain of the Congress.

Kumaraswamy leads in Channapatna constituency

JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna by 93 votes against BJP's C P Yogeshwara.