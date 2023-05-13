Karnataka Result 2023 LIVE: Siddaramaiah Wins From Varuna, BJP's Ashoka Loses Deposit

Quick links:
Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain defeated Janata Dal Secular (JDS) nominee Nikhil Kumaraswamy by 10,715 votes in Ramanagaram. He secured 87,285 votes against Kumaraswamy (76,439 votes).
Karnataka minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra defeated Congress party's Kimmane Ratnakar by 12,241 votes in Tirthahalli. He won 83,879 votes against Ratnakar (71,791 votes).
State minister and BJP leader CN Ashwathnarayan defeated Congress party's Anoop Iyengar by 41,302 votes from the Malleshwaram constituency.
Former Deputy CM and Congress leader G. Parameshwara defeated Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader PR Sudhakar Lal by 14,347 votes from Koratagere constituency.
Congress candiate Priyank Kharge defeated BJP's Manikanta Rathod by 13,640 votes in Chittapur.
Former Karnataka CM and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah won the Varuna constituency by 46,000 votes. He defeated BJP's V Somanna who managed to win 73,424 votes against Siddaramaiah who bagged 1,19,430 votes. DK Shivakumar also won the election from the Kanakapura constituency by securing 1,42,156 votes. He defeated JDS candidate B Nagaraju (20,561 votes) and the BJP minister R Ashoka (19,602 votes), who even lost his deposit after the results.
Congress candidate Dinesh Gundu Rao bagged 53,980 votes to win the Gandhi Nagar constituency. He defeated BJP's Sapthagiri Gowda A R (53,867 votes) by a narrow margin of just 150 votes.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar collected his certificate after securing a comfortable win in the Kanakapura constituency. He secured 1,41,117 votes against BJP candidate R Ashoka who managed to bag 19,524 votes.
HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil lost from the Ramanagar seat. Congress' Iqbal Hussain won the constituency with a margin of 10,715 votes.
BJP general secretary CT Ravi lost from the Chikmagalur assembly constituency
Minister V Somanna lost from Chamarajanagar and Bhaskar Rao from Chamrajpet.
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has won from Chittapur seat against BJP's Manikanta Rathod by a margin of 13640 votes.
As per the EC trends, Minister K Sudhakar is trailing from the Chikkaballapur seat.
As per the EC trends, HD Kumaraswamy leading in Channapatna with just over 500 votes.
HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is trailing by a huge margin of around 14,000 votes from the Ramanagara constituency. The Congress party is leading from here.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is leading from the Kanakapura assembly constituency with 71.63% votes, as per the EC trends.
BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi trails by 894 votes in Chikkamagaluru seat against H D Thammaiah of Congress.
Jagadish Shettar continues to trail in Hubbali-Dharwad Central. As per the EC trends, the Congress leader is trailing with over 30% of the vote share while BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai is leading with over 60% of the vote share.
As per the EC trends, Basavaraj Bommai is leading in Shiggaon with over 18,000 votes margin.
Bommai leads in Shiggaon
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) is leading in Shiggaon against Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan.
Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.
Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar trails in Hubballi-Dharwad central
Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP and joined the Congress is trailing by around 2,500 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.
Priyank Kharge leads in Chittapur seat
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is leading in Chittapur against BJP's Manikanta Rathod.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy ahead of Congress rival in Ramanagara
JD(S)' Nikhil Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara by 3,011 votes against H A Iqbal Hussain of the Congress.
Kumaraswamy leads in Channapatna constituency
JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna by 93 votes against BJP's C P Yogeshwara.
BS Yediyurappa's son & BJP leader BY Vijayendra leading from the Shikaripura assembly seat
Jagadish Shettar continues to trail in the Hubbali-Dharwad Central seat. As per EC trends, the Congress leader is trailing by 4,626 votes.
As per the early trends, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and CM Basavaraj Bommai continue to lead in Kanakapura and Shiggaon seats respectively.
As per the early trends, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar is trailing from Hubbali-Dharwad Central seat.
As per the early trends, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar is leading in Hubbali-Dharwad Central.
After trailing behind the BJP candidate for a brief time, Siddaramaiah is now leading from Varuna, as per the early trends.
The early trends are not showing a good picture for Siddaramaiah, as BJP leader V Somanna is leading from the Varuna seat.
As per early trends, Basavaraj Bommai is leading from Shiggaon and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is leading from Kanakapura.
Counting of votes has commenced for 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. 2,615 candidates are in the fray.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar on the day of the results, May 13, exuding confidence Congress will form the government in Karnataka said, “Congress will get a clear majority and form the government on their own. There is no fractured verdict and there is no hung assembly. No question of alliance and other things. It’s not at all possible.”
When asked about the JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed’s announcement on the eve of the election results that the party has already decided the alliance partner in case of a hung assembly Shettar said, “I have no knowledge about his statement. So there is no alliance with any party. According to me, Congress will get a clear majority.”