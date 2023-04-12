K'taka BJP Leader Lauds Party For Giving Prominence To SC/ST Candidates In Upcoming Polls

N Mahesh, the BJP candidate from the Kollegal assembly constituency in Karnataka, lauded the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday, for giving prominence to people from SC and ST communities in the first list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls. BJP released the first list of 189 out of 224 candidates on April 11, in which several names of candidates from the SC and ST communities are featured.

Speaking exclusively to the Republic, Mahesh, said, "I welcome the decision taken by BJP of giving prominence to people from SC and ST community in the first list of candidates for the assembly polls. BJP works with the SC and ST communities in a bid to uplift and benefit them. BJP has empowered the SCs and STs. We also welcome the increase in quota for SC and STs."

While commenting on BJP's move to scrap the four per cent reservation system for the Muslim community, he said "The opposition is trying to create confusion over internal reservation but they haven't been successful and people now know about what the government has done for the community."

46 SC and ST candidates in BJP's first list

The BJP announced a total of 189 names out of 224 in the first list of candidates on Tuesday. The saffron party has given the ticket to 32 candidates from the OBC community, 30 from SC and 16 from the ST community. Notably, the party have also opportunity for new faces for contesting the assembly polls on the party's ticket. As many as 52 candidates in the first list are contesting the elections for the first time.

The first list of candidates also has 31 PhD holders and 31 candidates who have post-graduate degrees. The remaining names of 35 candidates are likely to be announced soon. According to the election commission, the state will undergo assembly polls on May 10 with the counting of votes and declaration of result on May 13.