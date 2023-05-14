Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Final Call On Karnataka CM: Congress Key Meet Passes Resolution

The Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of the Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the top contenders for the Chief Minister's post.

"The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution said.

Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Shivakumar are strong claimants and front-runners for the coveted post.

The newly elected assembly in Karnataka has to be put in place as the term of the last assembly expires on May 24. This means the swearing-in of the new chief minister and his ministers has to take place a few days before that.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Randeep Surjewaja and KC Venugopal will get leaving for the national capital on Monday morning.

In its resolution, the Congress Legislature Party expressed its gratitude towards the 6.5 Crore Kannadigas for reposing their faith in them and giving a decisive mandate to the grand old party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

"This is indeed a victory of every Kannadiga, a victory of Swabhimana of Karnataka and a victory of progress and harmony to rebuild ‘Brand Karnataka’," the resolution said.

The CLP also thanked Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their relentless campaign. "The Congress Legislature Party expresses its heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the President of the Indian National Congress, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge for the extensive and tireless campaign undertaken by him all through the elections as also for his sagacious advice on electoral strategy," it said.

"The Congress Legislature Party unanimously thanks Smt Sonia Gandhi for being a pillar of strength to the Party and for her guidance and campaign in the Karnataka Elections. The Congress Legislature Party is deeply indebted to Shri Rahul Gandhi for his relentless campaign, which resonated with the masses, particularly the poor and the young and immensely helped translate the message of the 5 Congress Guarantees amongst the people," it added.