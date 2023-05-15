‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised In Belagavi After Congress Wins Karnataka, Case Filed

Police in Belagavi have registered an FIR against miscreants for allegedly chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogans, informed Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Karnataka. Police registered a case in lieu of a complaint on social media. In the visuals, massively shared on social media, the mob can be heard chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogans on the streets. Some of the miscreants were also holding the flag of the Congress party, which swept the assembly elections on May 13.

It’s important to note Congress returned back to power with a thumping majority after winning a record 135 seats in Karnataka after BJP was restricted to only 66 in the results announced on May 13 (Saturday).

Case is registered and needful action is being taken https://t.co/qkV7MRwofy — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) May 14, 2023

According to a report, a case against unidentified people has been filed under IPC section 153.

Decision on Next Karnataka CM

After Congress won the state assembly elections with 135 seats, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting took place in Bengaluru on May 14. The selected MLAs during the meeting authorised the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide who will be the leader of the CLP. "The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution said. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the top contenders for the Chief Minister's post.

