PM Modi Raises The Kerala Story, Says Film Exposes Terrorists' Design In The State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised 'The Kerala Story' in his election speech in Ballari and said that the movie exposes the terror elements. He also accused Congress of opposing the film that exposes the terror truth.

"The film The Kerala Story is in vogue these days. How terroristic conspiracies are being nurtured in Kerala, a state which is otherwise known for being a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people, is unveiled by this film," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that The Kerala Story is based on terror conspiracy. "It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he alleged.

He added, "I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed."

PM Modi said that the security system, law and order is the most important requirement to make Karnataka the number one state of the country. "It is equally important for Karnataka to remain free from terrorism. BJP has always been tough against terrorism. But Congress gets stomach ache whenever action is taken on terrorism," he said.

'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.