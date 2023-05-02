Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party on Tuesday for encouraging terrorism and accused the party of being sympathetic towards terrorists. Referring to the Batla House encounter, PM Modi warned the people of Karnataka about the appeasement politics of the Congress party and said that the history of Congress politics is related to terror.

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga PM Modi launched a massive attack on the Congress party, “People of Karnataka should not forget the history of Congress. It is related to terror. Congress had always encouraged terrorism. They have always been sympathetic towards terror and terrorists.”

Hitting out at the grand old party for supporting terrorism, the Prime Minister said, “Remember, how Congress' top leader (Sonia Gandhi) cried for terrorists killed in the Batla House encounter. BJP never followed the politics of appeasement and will always work for the safety and security of Karnataka.”

PM Modi warns against Congress & JD(S)

Issuing a warning against the Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said, “People of Karnataka need to stay away from both JD(S) and Congress because they are same in nature in everything, including the corruption. For them, the development of Karnataka is not their concern.”

PM Modi’s Jibe at Congress' 'work speed'

Taking a dig at the Congress’ work speed, PM Modi said, "Congress can never compete with the development works of BJP. The number of medical colleges built by the Congress in the 10 years before 2014, the BJP government built twice as many medical colleges in just 9 years," said PM Modi.

He added, "The BJP government has addressed another concern of the poor. Our government is emphasizing on conducting education from medicine to engineering in the local language. This will give special benefit to the poor youth of the village."