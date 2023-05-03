PM Modi's Gratifying Meeting With Padma Awardees Tulsi Gowda And Sukri Bommagowda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma award recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, May 3. Pictures of the Karnataka tribal activists greeting Prime Minister were widely shared on social media. Tulsi Gowda is an environmentalist and Sukri Bommagowda is a Halakki tribal folk artiste.

Who is Tulsi Gowda and what has she done?

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, Padma award recipients from Karnataka, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district today. pic.twitter.com/GLwCimtb8H — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Tulsi Gowda was awarded Padma Shri in 2021. Gowda was awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions towards safeguarding the environment.

Gowda was felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind. Tulsi Gowda while receiving the award was barefoot and was dressed in traditional attire at the ceremony.

Tulsi Gowda is from a low-income and underprivileged household and is a member of the indigenous Halakki tribe in Karnataka. Gowda never received formal education during her formative years, but despite all the difficulties, she started learning more about plants and other animals.Today, Tulsi Gowda is known as the ‘Encyclopedia of the Forest’. Gowda possesses vast knowledge about the herbs and plant species found across the world.

Who is Sukri Bommagowda?

Sukri Bommagowda also known as the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes, won the Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, for folk singing in 2017.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi district on May 2.

PM Modi’s anticipated 37km roadshow in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Modi will reportedly lead a long roadshow of about 37 km on May 6, Saturday, in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister will cover 17 assembly constituencies and about a million people will join him in the roadshow.

The first phase will be from 11 am to 1 pm and the second phase will be from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Bigwigs from political parties high on campaigning

Bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) will be participating in the final round of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Elections in an effort to tip the balance in their favour. The Congress is relying on a tide of anti-incumbency sentiment that has been successful since 1985, while the governing BJP is betting on PM Narendra Modi's popularity.